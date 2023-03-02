Open in App
Fort Smith, AR
Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record

Flood watch, warning issued, heavy rains to start Thursday in Arkansas

By Robert Medley, Fort Smith Times Record,

5 days ago
With heavy rain expected Thursday across the Arkansas River Valley, a flood warning has been issued for Friday to Sunday due to the anticipated rising rivers.

A flood warning was issued by the National Weather Service for the Poteau River near Panama, Oklahoma in Le Flore County. Flooding will be in agricultural areas, the weather service reports.

The Poteau River empties into the Arkansas River near downtown Fort Smith. Roadways in and around Arkoma, Oklahoma that border Fort Smith city limits are prone to high water.

A flood watch including western Arkansas and eastern Oklahoma was issued until noon Friday.

Amounts from 2 inches to 4 inches of rain were expected Thursday with a significant risk of severe thunderstorms in western Arkansas and eastern Oklahoma. Flash flooding is possible. Some isolated areas could get up to 6 inches of rain.

Drivers are warned to avoid driving into any high water. Rainfall was expected to increase during the afternoon.

Areas where storms were expected to be worse were south of Interstate 40, the weather service reports.

Meanwhile, the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center reported a risk for severe thunderstorms from central Texas into the Mississippi River Valley on Thursday. Tornadoes, large hail and damaging wind are threats as storms develop during the day.

