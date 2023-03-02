Open in App
Pleasant Hill, OH
See more from this location?
WHIO Dayton

Former Miami County fairgrounds manager facing charges over questionable contracts

By WHIO Staff,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46Bict_0l5jDMme00

A former Miami County Fair Board member and fairgrounds manager is facing formal charges following an investigation into the fair’s financial records and contracts.

Nicholas Shellenberger, of Pleasant Hill, a former Miami County fair board member and fairgrounds manager was indicted by a Miami County grand jury late February on one felony count of having an unlawful interest in a public contract, online court records show.

>> $1 million bond set for man accused of ‘brutal’ double homicide in Dayton

In November 2022, several members of the Miami County Agricultural Society (MCAS) raised concerns about horse barn repairs, and were brought to the attention of Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak.

The incident report obtained by News Center 7 from the sheriff’s office outlines allegations Shellenberger knowingly falsified documents submitted to the Ohio Harness Horsemen’s Association (OHHA) for grant money.

OHHA offered a grant to the MCAS to help offset repair and improvement costs to the fairground’s horse barns, deputies outlined. If the MCAS spends $20,000, OHHA will reimburse them $10,000. However, details must be provided of such repairs along with a capital improvement project report.

>> Man in custody after lengthy chase starts in Kentucky, ends with crash in Miami Twp.

The sheriff’s office interviewed former and current MCAS board members, contractors tied to the repairs, and OHHA former and current board members concerning the allegations against Shellenberger.

One MCAS board member told investigators, “MCAS rarely uses a formalized bid process for any job completed at the fairgrounds. The board may seek multiple bids for a project, but typically only on larger jobs.”

Shellenberger would tell the board “he knew of someone or a company that could do the job,” a board member said.

>> Dash cam video shows traffic stop that led to deadly police shooing in Middletown

The board would not question Shellenberger and assumed “he knew what he was talking about” because of this experience in contracting.

The investigation results led investigators to find the “contracts” for horse barn repairs Shellenberger was awarded to companies whose owners he was friends with or had business dealings with. According to the incident report, other awarded contracts not tied to the horse barns have been awarded to those he is friends with or had business tied to.

The sheriff’s department concluded Shellenberger falsely provided OHHA payment documentation concerning repairs that were never made.

>> CDC issues public health alert as ‘superbug’ spreads across country

Shellenberger is due in court Monday, according to online court records.

News Center 7 has reached out to both the Miami County Agricultural Society and the Ohio Fair Managers Association for comment but are still awaiting comment.

We will continue to follow this story and update this story as we learn more.


Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Piqua man arrested after drug trafficking investigation
Piqua, OH15 hours ago
Man arrested after SWAT called to Dayton neighborhood
Dayton, OH12 hours ago
18-year-old dies in Hamilton crash involving ambulance, report says
Hamilton, OH11 hours ago
Suspect arrested in Dayton SWAT standoff
Dayton, OH7 hours ago
11-year-old Waynesville student dies unexpectedly; Sheriff’s office investigating
Waynesville, OH12 hours ago
Dayton police still investigating deadly February hit and run; Asking public for information
Dayton, OH13 hours ago
ACCUSED MISSISSIPPI DOUBLE MURDERER CAPTURED IN WAYNE COUNTY
Cambridge City, IN23 hours ago
Springfield Train Derailment: A look at the hazardous chemicals on-board
Dayton, OH10 hours ago
Lanes reopen on US 35 following crash
Dayton, OH9 hours ago
Greene County park authorities seek information after park damaged
Fairborn, OH1 day ago
Car crashes into Dayton building
Dayton, OH1 day ago
Missing teen and her baby found safe: DPD
Dayton, OH18 hours ago
$150 million Warren County development lands pair of prized Cincinnati restaurants
Cincinnati, OH8 hours ago
Springfield begins annual street sweeping program
Springfield, OH16 hours ago
Dayton Police search for driver who crashed into building then fled
Dayton, OH13 hours ago
Coroner IDs woman killed in Dayton house fire; First deadly fire for Dayton this year
Dayton, OH1 day ago
1 dead after Dayton house fire
Dayton, OH1 day ago
16-year-old drives car that traps, kills 17-year-old in Miami Co.
Troy, OH1 day ago
Trial set for aggravated robbery case
Lima, OH1 day ago
Car crashes into pole in Dayton; Woman hospitalized
Dayton, OH1 day ago
4 hospitalized for CO poisoning in Miami County home
Piqua, OH3 days ago
15,000 households to be affected by new trash, recycling schedule in Dayton
Dayton, OH12 hours ago
Fire at Sidney company causes $15K in damages
Sidney, OH1 day ago
Deputies seek man accused of robbing antique store
Dayton, OH1 day ago
Dayton Police search for missing infant and 13-year-old mother
Dayton, OH17 hours ago
‘A great way of celebrating that heritage;’ Wright Flyer III sculpture moved to new home
Dayton, OH1 day ago
Man arrested, charged in suspected ‘organized theft’ involving briefcases containing coins, cash
Kettering, OH1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy