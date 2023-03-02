Former Miami County fairgrounds manager facing charges over questionable contracts

A former Miami County Fair Board member and fairgrounds manager is facing formal charges following an investigation into the fair’s financial records and contracts.

Nicholas Shellenberger, of Pleasant Hill, a former Miami County fair board member and fairgrounds manager was indicted by a Miami County grand jury late February on one felony count of having an unlawful interest in a public contract, online court records show.

In November 2022, several members of the Miami County Agricultural Society (MCAS) raised concerns about horse barn repairs, and were brought to the attention of Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak.

The incident report obtained by News Center 7 from the sheriff’s office outlines allegations Shellenberger knowingly falsified documents submitted to the Ohio Harness Horsemen’s Association (OHHA) for grant money.

OHHA offered a grant to the MCAS to help offset repair and improvement costs to the fairground’s horse barns, deputies outlined. If the MCAS spends $20,000, OHHA will reimburse them $10,000. However, details must be provided of such repairs along with a capital improvement project report.

The sheriff’s office interviewed former and current MCAS board members, contractors tied to the repairs, and OHHA former and current board members concerning the allegations against Shellenberger.

One MCAS board member told investigators, “MCAS rarely uses a formalized bid process for any job completed at the fairgrounds. The board may seek multiple bids for a project, but typically only on larger jobs.”

Shellenberger would tell the board “he knew of someone or a company that could do the job,” a board member said.

The board would not question Shellenberger and assumed “he knew what he was talking about” because of this experience in contracting.

The investigation results led investigators to find the “contracts” for horse barn repairs Shellenberger was awarded to companies whose owners he was friends with or had business dealings with. According to the incident report, other awarded contracts not tied to the horse barns have been awarded to those he is friends with or had business tied to.

The sheriff’s department concluded Shellenberger falsely provided OHHA payment documentation concerning repairs that were never made.

Shellenberger is due in court Monday, according to online court records.

News Center 7 has reached out to both the Miami County Agricultural Society and the Ohio Fair Managers Association for comment but are still awaiting comment.

We will continue to follow this story and update this story as we learn more.



