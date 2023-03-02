Open in App
Huntsville, AL
See more from this location?
WHNT News 19

“Unusual smell” leads to gym evacuation at Huntsville Elementary School

By Taylor Mitchell,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aFlSh_0l5jD9OS00

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Huntsville City Schools (HCS) says an “unusual smell” led to the gym being evacuated at Goldsmith-Shiffman Elementary School and several students visiting the nurse.

Huntsville City Schools Spokesperson Craig Williams said the system was made aware of an “unusual smell” in the gym area of Goldsmith-Shiffman Thursday. He said as a precaution the gym was evacuated so the school could look into the cause of the smell.

PHOTOS: Storm damage, flooding reported across the Tennessee Valley

Williams said that crews investigated the odor reported in the gym and found no indications of any gas leaks or other items of concern.

He said around 10 students and several staff members visited the school nurse and reported that they did not feel well after the incident. Williams said parents of impacted students were contacted directly by the school nurse. He said as a precaution disinfecting will occur on campus over the weekend before students return to school next week

Williams said the school system will be having an e-learning day Friday and students will not return to campus. The school said it will continue to monitor the situation and share any updates as they become available.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Huntsville, AL newsLocal Huntsville, AL
Bullet found on floor of Hampton Cove Elementary classroom
Huntsville, AL12 hours ago
Huntsville school reports bullet found in 4th-grade classroom
Huntsville, AL13 hours ago
Nationwide veterinarian shortage impacts Huntsville animal clinic
Huntsville, AL8 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Barrels of Love collection day helps local food pantries and schools
Decatur City, IA7 hours ago
Huntsville City School Board Member weighs in on Alabama Literacy Act
Huntsville, AL1 day ago
Huntsville family lost home in storm
Huntsville, AL1 day ago
Huntsville’s Green Team to host two community clean up and clean out events
Huntsville, AL7 hours ago
Decatur woman liable for neighbor’s tree that caused damage to her home
Decatur, AL1 day ago
Lauderdale County High School student suspended after gun found in parking lot
Rogersville, AL16 hours ago
Gun found in teen’s vehicle at Lauderdale County High School
Rogersville, AL15 hours ago
Hundreds of kites soar for social justice in Huntsville
Huntsville, AL2 days ago
Alabama storm victims killed by falling trees remembered by grieving families
Florence, AL1 day ago
Decatur Fire & Rescue awaits penalties from ‘mandatory overtime’ incident
Decatur, AL1 day ago
Which Alabama towns and cities did Southern Living name ‘South’s Best?’
Huntsville, AL18 hours ago
Huntsville Chili Cookoff looks to give cancer a kick
Huntsville, AL2 days ago
New Century Technology High School hosts STEM-focused competition
Huntsville, AL2 days ago
Storms leave death, destruction across North Alabama
Huntsville, AL1 day ago
Doctor, wife get 20 years in prison in Madison, Decatur opioid clinic scheme
Decatur, AL11 hours ago
20-year-old Madison man killed in wreck
Madison, AL1 day ago
Gunshot victim found injured on Newson Road
Huntsville, AL20 hours ago
Casino Night to benefit New Hope Children’s Clinic
Huntsville, AL1 day ago
Crash near Harvest kills one, injures two
Harvest, AL2 days ago
One person hospitalized Saturday in Huntsville crash
Huntsville, AL3 days ago
Turning chilly mid-March
Huntsville, AL1 day ago
Two killed in north Alabama by falling trees
Huntsville, AL4 days ago
Madison County Deputy Prosecutor, former officer discusses policing
Huntsville, AL2 days ago
Two men killed in storm-related incidents
Huntsville, AL4 days ago
ALEA identify man killed in weekend crash near Harvest
Harvest, AL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy