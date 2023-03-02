“Unusual smell” leads to gym evacuation at Huntsville Elementary School

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Huntsville City Schools (HCS) says an “unusual smell” led to the gym being evacuated at Goldsmith-Shiffman Elementary School and several students visiting the nurse.

Huntsville City Schools Spokesperson Craig Williams said the system was made aware of an “unusual smell” in the gym area of Goldsmith-Shiffman Thursday. He said as a precaution the gym was evacuated so the school could look into the cause of the smell.

Williams said that crews investigated the odor reported in the gym and found no indications of any gas leaks or other items of concern.

He said around 10 students and several staff members visited the school nurse and reported that they did not feel well after the incident. Williams said parents of impacted students were contacted directly by the school nurse. He said as a precaution disinfecting will occur on campus over the weekend before students return to school next week

Williams said the school system will be having an e-learning day Friday and students will not return to campus. The school said it will continue to monitor the situation and share any updates as they become available.

