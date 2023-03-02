One Piece Theory Suggests the Series Is About to Let Loose Shanks

The creator of One Piece is a madman, we tell you. Eiichiro Oda is one of the most clever writers in the game, and his world-building abilities are second to none. Now that the manga is in its final act, all eyes are on Luffy as new arcs are being set up, but he's not in this alone. All of his comrades are going all out for this act, and right now, a new theory suggests One Piece is about to let loose with Shanks.

And yes, we are so ready for this. The captain of the Red-Hair Pirates is a favorite with fans for a reason, and we've been begging to see him at full power for ages.

The whole thing came to light after One Piece's most recent chapter teed up a big cliffhanger. We checked in with Shanks as he and his crew prepared to face off with another gang. The Yonko has thrown a challenge at Eustass Kid, and of course, the New Generation icon is not about to back down. We left off with the two captains preparing for battle... and fans think Shanks is about to dominate.

After all, Oda may be crazy, but he isn't inconsiderate. There is no way the artist would do the pirate dirty on his birthday. One Piece's next chapter is slated to go live on March 9th. That is Shanks' birthday, and given how intricate Oda is with his work, fans are convinced Shanks is going to give us something special for his big day.

Of course, this birthday is not the only one on March 9th. A surprising number of pirates were born on the date, it seems. Mihawks was born on that date as well as Franky. However, neither of those pirates were given a perfect cliffhanger to tee up their comeback. Kid may have proven himself in Wano Country, but Shanks and his crew are another beast all together. So if the rogue doesn't want to lose his other arm, he will tread carefully with Shanks on March 9th.

What do you make of this One Piece theory? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @ MeganPetersCB .