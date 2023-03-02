Open in App
Forest Park, GA
See more from this location?
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Indiana man arrested in cold case murder of woman, 23, last seen in Forest Park

By David Aaro - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gxVAB_0l5jCrxI00

Authorities arrested a man Wednesday in connection with a cold case murder of a woman last seen in Forest Park more than 33 years ago.

The body of 23-year-old Mary Louicile Willfong was found by deer hunters near I-75 in Monroe County on Nov. 21, 1989, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. An autopsy revealed that she was sexually assaulted, and her cause of death was strangulation.

Investigators received tips that Willfong was last seen getting into a tractor-trailer with a suspect at a farmers market in Forest Park. DNA samples were taken from several suspects, but they failed to match the DNA taken from the victim, and the case went unsolved for decades.

In March 2019, the Monroe sheriff’s office decided to reopen the case and submit the original evidence to the GBI Crime Lab due to new technology. DNA taken from the scene led investigators to 59-year-old Indiana resident Larry Padgett, authorities said.

https://www.facebook.com/monroecosheriffga/posts/pfbid02dKLNob3iCeSaaYjPqJpWeXDoRGRbZX13pUerzeZbkFHwCt8WQgVXeS2y4c9GZY5El?__cft__[0]=AZX62AjetfMKtSerE9GOQCKYAKqVFYfdm-DNE7-I2EV-hXIwX0MDNU2SYVWoJm2XVHDD4nYTmSHVHF3qnY7713PbYoWWty20m7fblncUlwXU7kgL2CPZDtq734AHJW7hk-Lur6LJ8H1h7Tl9uxpVC2TLRLuC_pIpXGZuQEGY3NEKKacBTsrbb7hAhzAo-jXkVxM&__tn__=%2CO%2CP-R&locale=en_US

After finding out where he worked, local police and the FBI obtained DNA from Padgett, which matched DNA taken from the body of Willfong, authorities said. Arrest warrants were issued and sheriff’s office investigators drove to Loogootee, Indiana, and arrested him Wednesday.

“While in Indiana, investigators were able to obtain more evidence in the case linking Padgett to the murder of Mary Willfong,” the sheriff’s office said.

Padgett is being held in Indiana until a waiver of extradition is signed, authorities added.

Get breaking news and traffic alerts emailed to you as news happens. Sign up for Breaking News.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Indiana State newsLocal Indiana State
Mississippi double murder suspect arrested in Indiana
Cambridge City, IN1 day ago
Silver Alert issued for missing 14-year-old in southern Indiana
Georgetown, IN7 hours ago
Police: Scammer from Indiana Caught in North Carolina
Beaufort, NC1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Employee arrested after Henry County bookstore owner found dead in creek
Locust Grove, GA11 hours ago
4th arrest in 17th Street bridge shootings that killed two youths
Atlanta, GA20 hours ago
Dog found tied to tree, shot to death in Bartholomew County
Hartsville, IN1 day ago
Convicted child molester gets 82 years
Vincennes, IN19 hours ago
Suspect at large after man shot dead outside Indianapolis stadium, police say
Indianapolis, IN18 hours ago
Cops: 2 men injured in ‘gang-related’ shooting in Union City
Union City, GA1 day ago
Greenwood man arrested for scamming people through unfinished car repairs
Greenwood, IN2 days ago
UPDATE: Douglas County officials raise reward to $40K for arrest in teen shootings
Douglasville, GA1 day ago
12+ farm animals found dead on property, owner arrested
Bloomingdale, IN1 day ago
Judge dismisses civil suit after wedding guest shot to death
Washington, DC12 hours ago
Cops: Paulding man fires twice at Holly Springs home; ex was inside at the time
Holly Springs, GA1 day ago
DA: Murderer cut off ankle monitor but was tracked using victim’s credit cards
Douglasville, GA1 day ago
SPLC blasts attorney’s arrest after training site violence
Atlanta, GA12 hours ago
Shooting leads to death investigation on Indy’s west side
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago
Almost all detainees arrested after training site violence are from elsewhere, records show
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Former Williamson Co. nurse pleads guilty to taking fentanyl from hospital
Norris City, IL1 day ago
2 dead, 6 injured in shooting at ‘Sweet 16′ house party in Douglas County
Douglasville, GA2 days ago
Pedestrian dead after being hit by 3 vehicles on Gwinnett highway, cops say
Lawrenceville, GA15 hours ago
2 newborns surrendered at Indiana baby boxes in 2 days
Elkhart, IN1 day ago
Man fatally shot near event venue in NW Atlanta’s Hills Park neighborhood
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Clark Atlanta stops classes, midterms for week after fatal shooting
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Loogootee man charged with murder for cold case in Georgia dating back to the 80s
Loogootee, IN5 days ago
Man in house injured in drive-by shooting on Indy's northeast side
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy