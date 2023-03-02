House Ethics Committee launches investigation into George Santos

T he House Ethics Committee announced on Thursday an investigation into embattled freshman Rep. George Santos (R-NY), who has come under fire for fabricating large portions of his personal backstory.

The panel unanimously voted to establish an investigative subcommittee led by Reps. Dave Joyce (R-OH) and Susan Wild (D-PA). They will look into an array of allegations ranging from sexual harassment to campaign finance violations. Reps. John Rutherford (R-FL) and Glenn Ivey (D-MD) will also serve on the subcommittee.

"The Investigative Subcommittee shall have jurisdiction to determine whether Representative George Santos engaged in unlawful activity with respect to his 2022 congressional campaign; failed to properly disclose required information on statements filed with the House; violated federal conflict of interest laws in connection with his role at a firm providing fiduciary services; and/or engaged in sexual misconduct towards an individual seeking employment in his congressional office,” the panel said in a statement.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have called for Santos to step down in the wake of the New York Republican admitting he lied about his education, work history, and heritage. He also faces allegations that he committed check fraud in Brazil.

While numerous members have called for his resignation, Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) has argued that the Ethics Committee should investigate and take appropriate action depending on what it finds.

Santos, who is also facing federal investigations, stepped down from his committee assignments following pressure over the slew of scandals.

Santos tweeted on Thursday that he plans to cooperate fully with the inquiry.