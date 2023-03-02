Alex Murdaugh trial: Juror dismissed for discussing case with friends

The juror had denied the allegations when she was questioned at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina, on Tuesday. But three witnesses on Wednesday claimed the unnamed juror had offered her opinion on evidence presented in the trial.
"In order to preserve the integrity of the process and the interests of both the state and the defense in a fair trial, that juror will be removed and replaced by another juror," Newman told the court.
Newman told the juror that he did not believe she had intentionally broken the rule that forbade her from discussing the case but that he had to be fair to the process. He also praised the juror for doing a "great job" in being attentive to the case.
"I'm sure that with all the time you've invested in it, you probably hate not to continue," Newman said. "I'm not suggesting that you intentionally did anything wrong, but that in order to preserve the integrity of the process and in fairness to all the parties involved, we're going to replace you with one of the other jurors."
There are now 12 jurors and one alternate remaining, despite the trial starting with six alternates. Several jurors were removed during the weekslong trial due to illnesses.
The latest shake-up occurred shortly before the jury went into deliberations Thursday afternoon after closing arguments from both sides.
Comments / 0