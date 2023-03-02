Alex Murdaugh trial: Juror dismissed for discussing case with friends

A female juror in the Alex Murdaugh murder trial was dismissed by Judge Clifton Newman Thursday after an investigation determined the woman had discussed the case with friends.

Newman said that a member of the public had indicated a juror had "improper conversations with parties not associated with the case."

The juror had denied the allegations when she was questioned at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina, on Tuesday. But three witnesses on Wednesday claimed the unnamed juror had offered her opinion on evidence presented in the trial.

"In order to preserve the integrity of the process and the interests of both the state and the defense in a fair trial, that juror will be removed and replaced by another juror," Newman told the court.

Judge Clifton Newman listens during Alex Murdaugh's double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, in Walterboro, S.C.



Newman told the juror that he did not believe she had intentionally broken the rule that forbade her from discussing the case but that he had to be fair to the process. He also praised the juror for doing a "great job" in being attentive to the case.

"I'm sure that with all the time you've invested in it, you probably hate not to continue," Newman said. "I'm not suggesting that you intentionally did anything wrong, but that in order to preserve the integrity of the process and in fairness to all the parties involved, we're going to replace you with one of the other jurors."

There are now 12 jurors and one alternate remaining, despite the trial starting with six alternates. Several jurors were removed during the weekslong trial due to illnesses.

The latest shake-up occurred shortly before the jury went into deliberations Thursday afternoon after closing arguments from both sides.

Murdaugh is standing trial for the double murder of his wife Maggie Murdaugh , 52, and son Paul Murdaugh , 22, who were found dead from multiple gunshot wounds on the family's estate in June of 2021.

Alex Murdaugh, 54, has denied killing them and pleaded not guilty to the charges.

If convicted, Murdaugh faces anywhere from 30 years to life in prison without parole.