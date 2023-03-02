White House to announce new aid package to Ukraine on Friday

The Biden administration will announce its newest military aid package to Ukraine on Friday.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby previewed the package, which he said will include ammunition from the White House podium on Thursday. He said the announcement will come the next day, though he did not mention at how much the package will be valued.

TIMELINE OF RUSSIA'S YEARLONG WAR IN UKRAINE

Earlier in the day and halfway across the globe, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken had a brief in-person conversation with his Russian counterpart, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov , on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in India. It was their first in-person meeting since Russia invaded Ukraine over a year ago.

The top American diplomat made three points during the conversation. First, the U.S. would support Ukraine for however long the conflict lasts. Second, Russia should reverse its decision to suspend its participation in the New START nuclear treaty between the two countries. And third, Moscow should release detained American Paul Whelan.

President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz are set to meet at the White House on Friday.

A topic of conversation will be the concern over whether China will ultimately go through with providing lethal aid to Russia, which U.S. officials have warned about for a couple weeks now.

"I certainly would expect in the context of talking about what's going on in Ukraine that the issue of a third-party support to Russia could come up," Kirby said when asked if sanctions against China would be a topic for the German and American heads of state.

The Biden administration has contributed more than $31 billion worth of military aid to Ukraine since Russia invaded.