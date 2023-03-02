Open in App
Columbus, OH
See more from this location?
NBC4 Columbus

Fuel truck crash blocks I-270 ramp in east Columbus

By David Rees,

5 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WCMH ) — An Interstate 270 ramp was blocked Thursday in east Columbus after a semi-truck carrying fuel crashed into the median.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tLpir_0l5jBQHa00
    (Courtesy Photo/Ohio Department of Transportation)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dhTqV_0l5jBQHa00
    (Courtesy Photo/Ohio Department of Transportation)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JTdl7_0l5jBQHa00
    (Courtesy Photo/Ohio Department of Transportation)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IeZuW_0l5jBQHa00
    (Courtesy Photo/Ohio Department of Transportation)

The truck drove off to the side on a ramp from Interstate 670 East to Interstate 270 North to Easton Way, according to the Mifflin Township Police Department. Authorities said the truck was the only vehicle in the incident and the highway was open. However, an Ohio Department of Transportation camera showed emergency responders stopped and blocking the ramp to Easton Way as they worked the scene.

Authorities noted there was a leak from the truck’s two tanks of fuel, but emergency crews contained it.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Columbus, OH newsLocal Columbus, OH
Police: Stolen vehicle crashes into Reynoldsburg apartment building, causes fire
Reynoldsburg, OH14 hours ago
Fatal crash closed I-71 in north Columbus
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Overnight fatal crash closed I-71 South
Columbus, OH20 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Authorities speak on Springfield derailment: No hazardous material spilled
Dayton, OH1 day ago
1 dead after crashing into semi on I-71 in north Columbus
Columbus, OH1 day ago
1 critically injured in fire at west Columbus apartments
Columbus, OH1 day ago
The 10 most dangerous highways in Ohio
Cleveland, OH8 hours ago
Shelter-in-place ends after train derails in Springfield
Springfield, OH3 days ago
“I think they may have actually ended their services completely?”
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Authorities responding to train derailment in Springfield, Ohio
Columbus, OH3 days ago
Joe Mixon's home searched after shooting
Columbus, OH21 hours ago
Bodycam shows Ohio man shot by police after firing at them
Columbus, OH10 hours ago
Sedan crashes into Springfield home, damages utility poles, wires
Springfield, OH3 days ago
Police investigate multiple southeast Columbus shootings
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Fire destroys a Pickaway Co. home
Williamsport, OH1 day ago
Chillicothe woman arrested after hit-and-run crash
Chillicothe, OH1 day ago
Police: Reynoldsburg bank robbery suspects arrested in southeast Columbus
Columbus, OH9 hours ago
Police look to identify man targeting east Columbus synagogue
Columbus, OH11 hours ago
Found gun, loaded clip forces a Columbus middle school lockdown
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Ohio gas station blasts opera music 24/7 to deter loitering
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Warrant issued for teen suspect in deadly Columbus gas station shooting
Columbus, OH8 hours ago
3 More Tornadoes Hit SW Ohio
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
Average gas price spikes 34 cents per gallon; Diesel trending down
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Chillicothe man dies in crash
Chillicothe, OH4 days ago
Violent weekend has Columbus police searching for answers
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Person dead after crashing car into lake in northwest Columbus
Columbus, OH4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy