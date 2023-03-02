1 restaurant receives low score, 4 need follow-up, no closures in Arlington inspections

One restaurant received a low score, and four needed follow-up inspections, but there were no closures or failures in the latest Arlington health inspections, according to city data.

There were 53 Arlington health inspections from Feb. 19 to Feb. 25.

Arlington inspection data different from Fort Worth in that the reports do not list the specific violations. Arlington inspections are based on a 100-point system. A score of 100 is a perfect score and 70 is considered to be extremely poor. Reinspections are conducted for restaurants that score 75 or less. If serious health and sanitation violations are considered an imminent health hazard, the restaurant will be closed until the identified health hazard has been mitigated.

Pho 999 at 1818 E. Pioneer Parkway Suite 198 received a score of 73 and passed a follow-up inspection.

Three other restaurants had follow-up inspections:

Marias Pupuseria Restaurante at 1737 S. Cooper St., 78

Laos - Thai Foods at 1818 E. Pioneer Parkway Suite 192, 79

Fresh Kabob LLC at 3115 S. Cooper St. Suite 101, 88

One restaurant received a perfect score, Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Arlington LLC at 3200 Matlock Road.

