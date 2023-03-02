Open in App
Arlington, TX
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

1 restaurant receives low score, 4 need follow-up, no closures in Arlington inspections

By Nicole Lopez,

5 days ago

One restaurant received a low score, and four needed follow-up inspections, but there were no closures or failures in the latest Arlington health inspections, according to city data.

There were 53 Arlington health inspections from Feb. 19 to Feb. 25.

Arlington inspection data different from Fort Worth in that the reports do not list the specific violations. Arlington inspections are based on a 100-point system. A score of 100 is a perfect score and 70 is considered to be extremely poor. Reinspections are conducted for restaurants that score 75 or less. If serious health and sanitation violations are considered an imminent health hazard, the restaurant will be closed until the identified health hazard has been mitigated.

Pho 999 at 1818 E. Pioneer Parkway Suite 198 received a score of 73 and passed a follow-up inspection.

Three other restaurants had follow-up inspections:

  • Marias Pupuseria Restaurante at 1737 S. Cooper St., 78

  • Laos - Thai Foods at 1818 E. Pioneer Parkway Suite 192, 79

  • Fresh Kabob LLC at 3115 S. Cooper St. Suite 101, 88

One restaurant received a perfect score, Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Arlington LLC at 3200 Matlock Road.

Here are the inspection scores and violations for restaurants within the city limits of Arlington for Feb. 19th - Feb. 25th, 2023. A score of 100 is a perfect score and 70 is considered to be extremely poor. Reinspections will be conducted for restaurants that score 75 or less. If serious health and sanitation violations are considered an imminent health hazard, the restaurant will be closed until the identified health hazard has been mitigated. To search the restaurant inspections, type in a restaurant name. You can also sort by score.

Steve Wilson swilson@star-telegram.com
