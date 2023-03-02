Open in App
Lawton, MI
See more from this location?
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News

Parents in custody after 4-year-old brings meth to Van Buren Co. school

By FOX 17,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2THwyL_0l5j8EI400

Two parents are in custody after their 4-year-old child brought methamphetamines to school.

The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office says the child took out a bag containing 1.5 oz of meth for snack time.

We’re told the school contacted Lawton police, who in turn reached out to deputies Monday to assist in the investigation.

Search warrants were reportedly executed simultaneously at the parents’ and grandparents’ houses on Wednesday. Deputies say large quantities of cocaine were discovered at the parents’ house, as well as a digital scale.

The parents were arrested and taken to the Van Buren County Jail on a number of drug charges, according to VBCSO.

Authorities say the child has since been paired with family members.

Those with knowledge relating to the case are encouraged to connect with deputies by calling 269-657-3101. Anonymous tips may be submitted to Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Van Buren County, MI newsLocal Van Buren County, MI
Michigan couple arrested after child brings bag of meth to school
Lawton, MI5 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Benton Harbor parolee taken into custody
Benton Harbor, MI1 day ago
Montgomery woman taken to Hillsdale Hospital following Saturday crash
Montgomery, MI1 day ago
FBI’s Detroit Office looking for missing Portage woman
Portage, MI13 hours ago
Police: Man found dead at Kentwood hotel after shooting
Kentwood, MI3 days ago
Police: Cassopolis bank robbery suspect arrested
Cassopolis, MI4 days ago
Wyoming Police investigate deadly parking lot fight
Wyoming, MI3 days ago
MSP: Suspects stole catalytic converter from ambulance
Sturgis, MI3 days ago
Battle Creek woman charged for allegedly stealing $3.5M in mail scam
Battle Creek, MI3 days ago
Elkhart County Sheriff's Office investigating February 12 theft in New Paris
New Paris, IN4 days ago
Man arrested following late night robbery at Meijer
Grand Rapids, MI4 days ago
Deputies release video of shooting at busy Oshtemo Twp. road
Oshtemo Township, MI5 days ago
1 in custody after fatal Holland shooting
Holland, MI5 days ago
Police investigating shots fired in Kalamazoo Township
Kalamazoo, MI5 days ago
Elkhart Police looking to identify suspect in robbery investigation
Elkhart, IN5 days ago
Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for March 3, 2023
Michiana, MI5 days ago
2 kids, ages 3 and 4, die in Benton Harbor house fire
Benton Harbor, MI5 days ago
Two Arrested On Several Drug Charges
North Webster, IN7 days ago
1 adult dead, 1 child injured after South Bend house fire
South Bend, IN5 days ago
1 hurt in early morning shooting in South Bend
South Bend, IN5 days ago
Man prison-bound after Christmas Eve ‘drunken argument’ leads to girlfriend’s shooting death
Grand Rapids, MI6 days ago
Family of man found dead in Grand Rapids increase reward to $5K
Grand Rapids, MI8 days ago
Man killed in fall from balcony in Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids, MI4 days ago
Storm Team 8 Forecast, 5 a.m., 030323
Grand Rapids, MI5 days ago
More than 16,000 Consumers Energy customers in the dark following winter storm
Kalamazoo, MI3 days ago
What’s that being built behind the Grandville Costco? A large community project is underway
Grandville, MI5 days ago
Most hazardous times to be on the road in Friday’s storm
Grand Rapids, MI5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy