Open in App
Bryan, TX
See more from this location?
25 News KXXV and KRHD

3 Bryan High students hospitalized due to the consumption of THC edibles

By Heidi March,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UoVNz_0l5j7yhb00

STORY UPDATE

BRYAN, Texas — It has been confirmed that the three students had ingested THC edibles.

The School Resource Officers at Bryan High investigated the origin of the edibles, "which led to a search warrant in the 600 block of Banks Street in College Station," according to Bryan police.

Two adults and one juvenile have since been arrested — all three charged with the possession of a controlled substance.

The two adults were also charged with tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, the unlawful possession of a firearm, and with the possession of marijuana in a drug free zone.

Bryan police are continuing to investigate this case.

ORIGINAL STORY

Three students from Bryan High School were hospitalized on Thursday after the suspected consumption of 'edibles' containing THC.

According to a statement from Bryan ISD spokesman Clay Falls, although THC may be legal in other states in the country, it is "never okay" to possess or to consume these products in the Bryan School District.

The conditions of the three students are unknown, but they are expected to survive.

Bryan ISD is currently gathering more information on the situation.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Texas State newsLocal Texas State
One hospitalized, one arrested after shooting in Brenham
Brenham, TX1 day ago
Woman arrested after driving car into neighbor’s apartment
Bryan, TX1 day ago
WilCo deputy helps catch 4 'jugging' robbery suspects headed out of town
Cedar Park, TX1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Bryan Man Returns To Jail On Drug Charges For The Second Time In Nine Days
Bryan, TX15 hours ago
College Station Police Arrest A Man For Firing A Gun In February And Breaking Out Vehicle Windows Last December
College Station, TX19 hours ago
FOUR ARRESTED FOR OUTSTANDING WARRANTS
Brenham, TX1 day ago
FAYETTE CO. K-9 UNIT SEIZES 12 KILOS OF COCAINE DURING TRAFFIC STOP
Eagle Pass, TX1 day ago
Car Crashes Into A Bryan Duplex And Debris Hits A Resident
Bryan, TX1 day ago
SMITHVILLE MAN KILLED IN MOTORCYCLE CRASH ON FM 390
Smithville, TX1 day ago
Neighbors rescue Bryan woman from house fire
Bryan, TX3 days ago
Abrego family of College Station share how they raised six Aggies
College Station, TX2 days ago
Texas A&M, Blinn announce nursing program partnership
College Station, TX9 hours ago
WOMAN KILLED IN CRASH WITH 18-WHEELER NEAR NAVASOTA
Navasota, TX5 days ago
College Station City Council Will Consider A Change In The Route Of A Proposed Sewer Line Through A South Bryan Neighborhood
College Station, TX15 hours ago
79-year-old vet says homeless woman ran him out of his Tomball house, drained his bank accounts
Tomball, TX6 days ago
CITIZENS CRITICIZE BRENHAM CITY COUNCIL OVER FLOYD’S LOUNGE DRAG SHOW
Brenham, TX5 days ago
Montgomery Co. Constable Deputies investigating deaths of at least 6 dogs who were possibly poisoned
Houston, TX6 days ago
Women's History Month: The first Black Woman to be Mayor of Rosebud, Texas
Rosebud, TX1 day ago
“State Prison University”
College Station, TX1 day ago
Texas A&M Forest Service raises preparedness level for fire weather conditions
College Station, TX5 days ago
DPS identifies driver killed in crash on Highway 105
Navasota, TX6 days ago
Head to Downtown Navasota for Texas-sized fun at the annual Texas Birthday Bash
Navasota, TX6 days ago
171-acre residential development planned for Waller
Waller, TX1 day ago
Voting in Texas through the decades: How women have fought for their rights
College Station, TX6 days ago
Texas A&M men climb six spots to 18th
College Station, TX1 day ago
Texas Tech vs. Texas A&M game thread
Lubbock, TX2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy