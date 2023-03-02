Pro Wrestling Insider

GREAT PIECE ON WRESTLING IN THE BAHAMAS, VINCE BOOK LAUNCH PARTY WRESTLEMANIA WEEK, AHMED JOHNSON MAKING RARE APPEARANCES IN NEW JERSEY & MORE 5 days ago

5 days ago

Ian Douglass, who wrote the excellent book Bahamian Rhapsody on professional wrestling in the Bahamas, has a great piece on the subject at The Ringer. ...