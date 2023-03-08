Open in App
Philadelphia, PA
See more from this location?
6abc Action News

2023 Philadelphia PHS Flower Show Preview Special: The Garden Electric

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31KobV_0l5j79D900 It's the best of the great outdoors -- indoors at the reimagined 2023 PHS Philadelphia Flower Show!

6abc has your first look with the Action News weather team -- Karen Rogers, Adam Joseph, Cecily Tynan, Brittany Boyer and Chris Sowers -- walking you through the flowers, sights and exhibits.

Buy Tickets here:
Flower Show tickets

The show is filled with magical moments, starting at the entrance garden.

The Garden Electric Entrance Overview

The theme of this year's show is the Garden Electric; think of it as that jolt of joy you get when you see a beautiful bouquet or bed of flowers

The show is filled with magical moments, starting at the entrance garden.

The entrance garden is shrouded in a semi-transparent veil that draws you into a hazy-lit tunnel with towering floral columns, a giant floral wall and big, bold hues.

As we embark on our exploration of the gardens, we start with six of the landscape designers.

2023 Landscape

As we embark on our exploration of the gardens, we start with six of the landscape designers.

Apiary Studio is one of six designers at the show and "Night Garden" is the debut of their first indoor build. Karen Rogers goes you an up-close look at the landscape section.

This year as always, the floral exhibits include some new faces and some familiar ones.

Floral displays

This year as always, the floral exhibits include some new faces and some familiar ones.

Schaffer Designs, a frequent winner over the past seventeen years, has a super-sized stage for 2023.

The collection features a stunning exhibition of antique gardening tools.

David Rubin Tool Collection

The Flower Show features a promenade lined with gorgeous gardens. And when you get to the very end of the path, you'll find yourself at a stunning exhibition of antique gardening tools.

Adam Joseph gives us a close-up look at the display created by David Rubin Land Collective in Old City.

Chris Sowers takes us on a tour of a huge new activity zone that's like a show within the show.

Bloom City

Among the lessons the PHS team learned from the two years outdoors is that people want things to do at the show.

Chris Sowers takes us on a tour of a huge new activity zone that's like a show within the show.

Bloom City is designed to be a destination...taking up residence in the marble-clad Grand Hall.

Plus, there are plenty of options for you to shop a variety of unique gifts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dhZa6_0l5j79D900

Six things to do at the show

Karen Rogers shows you six great things to do at the Flower Show, starting with the Bloom Bar, a place where you can pick out a fresh floral crown, and wear it to enjoy the show.

On the concourse between the main show floor and Bloom City, you'll find a brand new activity called Design and Dine.

It's a private session with a floral expert who can teach you how to create a masterpiece that you can then take home.

We meet a few of the contestants participating in the the competitive classes.

Miniatures and Botanical jewelry

What many may not realize is the entire Flower Show is a competition.

There are the professional gardeners and highly skilled hobbyists who compete in what's known as the competitive classes.

We meet a few of the contestants for this year's event.

And at the Philadelphia Cactus and Succulent Society, there's a longtime member leading the club's display.

Philadelphia Cactus and Succulent Society

Once you've explored the design gallery, you'll see the plant society's right across the aisle, lined up along the edge of the Horticult.

And at the Philadelphia Cactus and Succulent Society, there's a longtime member leading the club's display.

The Flower Show is popping with brilliant colors but there's a lot to learn here, too.

Education exhibits

The Flower Show is popping with brilliant colors but there's a lot to learn here, too.

And in the back of the hall you'll find exhibits from local schools and colleges.

We take a look at exhibits from students at the Landscape Architecture Design and Build Studio at Temple University's Ambler campus and their exhibit that takes a look to the future.

We take a look at the designer crowned this year's Best in Show winner.

Best in Show exhibits

We take a look at the designer crowned this year's Best in Show winner.

And this year's winner goes to a floral designer ...
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Philadelphia, PA newsLocal Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia celebrates St. Patrick's Day with annual parade Sunday
Philadelphia, PA5 hours ago
FYI Philly takes a dining tour of of the region
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
PHS Philadelphia Flower Show exhibitor and daughter use plant materials to create mini arrangements
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Miniatures and Botanical jewelry | PHS Philadelphia Flower Show
Philadelphia, PA3 days ago
Phoenixville, Pa. waiter rewarded with $800 tip
Phoenixville, PA1 day ago
Six things to do at the 2023 Philadelphia Flower Show
Philadelphia, PA4 days ago
Bloom City is the PHS Philadelphia Flower Show's activity zone
Philadelphia, PA4 days ago
Delaware Vietnam War veteran pens novel, fundraises for great cause
Wilmington, DE10 hours ago
Education exhibits at the PHS Philadelphia Flower Show
Philadelphia, PA4 days ago
Meet the 15-year-old maestro conducting Mozart's Requiem for Chester Children's Chorus
Chester, PA1 day ago
Owner of Martin Luther King Jr. house that burned in Camden vows to rebuild
Camden, NJ5 hours ago
Person struck by subway train in North Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Community refrigerator to be replaced after theft in Hunting Park
Philadelphia, PA3 days ago
Philadelphia firefighter Randy Ballinger speaks out after falling from burning roof
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
6abc Philly Blood Drive with the Red Cross
Philadelphia, PA3 days ago
Episcopal Academy Boys Track & Field team chasing big dreams on the national stage
Newtown Square, PA1 day ago
Man dies after stabbing in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion neighborhood
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
After 6 weeks, striking grad students reach tentative deal with Temple University
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Phillies pitching prospect Andrew Painter has sprained elbow
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Officials release construction timeline for new park above I-95 at Penn's Landing
Philadelphia, PA3 days ago
$20K reward offered for info on deadly 2009 home invasion in Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA5 hours ago
Camden County teen battling cancer gets accepted into college of her dreams
Collingswood, NJ4 days ago
Firefighters battle 2-alarm blaze in Camden, New Jersey home
Camden, NJ1 day ago
Philadelphia's inaugural class of Public Safety Enforcement Officers sworn in
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
New Jersey dealers with cancer beg for Atlantic City casino smoking ban
Atlantic City, NJ2 days ago
Superintendent: School District of Philadelphia knew about Building 21 asbestos issues years ago
Philadelphia, PA3 days ago
Simon Gratz High School, Middle School closed due to asbestos
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
2 armed suspects caught on camera robbing Subway store at Temple University
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy