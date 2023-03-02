Open in App
Rayville, LA
Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office is hosting a Concealed Carry class on March 25th

By Hannah Clark,

5 days ago
RICHLAND PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — The Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office will be hosting their Concealed Carry class on Saturday, March 25, 2023. The class will begin at 8:30 AM and last until to 3:00 PM.

The class will be located at the Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office Rifle Range and the Richland Parish Detention Center, which is located at 456 Hwy. 15 Rayville, La.

To register, be sure to call (318) 728-2071 and leave the instructor your name and number. The class is free of charge; however, there will be a $30 paperwork fee that will be processed the day of the class. Eye and ear protection are needed along with 30 rounds of ammunition.

When sending in an application to the State of Louisiana, the state will charge a $125 fee for the Concealed Carry Permit.

