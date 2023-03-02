Open in App
Tennessee State
See more from this location?
WATE

Governor signs anti-drag, anti-trans healthcare bills into law

By Erin McCullough,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uhild_0l5j6Yuc00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKNR) — Gov. Bill Lee has signed two pieces of legislation that critics say target the LGBTQ community into law.

According to information from the Tennessee General Assembly’s website, the governor has signed SB0001 , which prohibits gender-affirming care for minors who are transgender, and SB0003 , which prohibits “adult cabaret entertainment” from being performed in public – or what some have dubbed the “anti-drag” bill.

Body of missing North Carolina fisherman recovered from French Broad River

Both bills were early priorities for Republicans, who claimed they wanted to protect children from “life-altering” decisions in the case of SB0001 and from “sexualized” performances in the case of SB0003.

Now that they have the governor’s signature, they will go into effect this year. SB0001 will be effective July 1, but SB0003 will go into effect April 1.

Under the terms of SB0001, any minor currently receiving hormone therapy for gender dysphoria will be required to come off that treatment by March 31, 2024.

Weather AWARE Friday: High winds from strong storms expected

SB0003 amends the definition of “adult cabaret entertainment” to include “male or female impersonators,” which would apply to drag shows. The law will be applicable on all public property as well as private property where a minor could see it.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Tennessee State newsLocal Tennessee State
Bill to rename portion of Rep. John Lewis Way dead for this session
Nashville, TN14 hours ago
Drag queen bill sets the goal posts on obscenity around only LGBTQ folks
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Tennessee doctor, wife get 20 years in federal prison for illegally distributing opioids in Alabama
Lewisburg, TN8 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Pride parade becomes Pride march in retaliation of drag show ban
Knoxville, TN14 hours ago
Death row inmate who acted as own attorney seeks new trial
Chickamauga, GA1 day ago
Knoxville nonprofit says human trafficking cases are increasing
Knoxville, TN9 hours ago
New Tennessee Law Restricts Drag Shows, Sparks Outrage Among LGBT Community in Johnson City
Johnson City, TN4 days ago
In the wake of Tennessee’s drag ban, Knoxville will have a march instead of a parade this Pride
Knoxville, TN1 day ago
1977 "Hard Luck" photo of Governor Bill Lee in drag expected to be put on billboards
Nashville, TN3 days ago
TBI sending rape kits to Florida lab to reduce backlog
Deerfield Beach, FL1 day ago
Public schools class sizes could be changing across Tennessee
Knoxville, TN1 day ago
Restaurant employee allegedly attacked by disgruntled customer
Nashville, TN9 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy