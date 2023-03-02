Open in App
York County, VA
Daily Press

Man injured in shooting in Kiln Creek area of York County

By Eliza Noe, Daily Press,

5 days ago

York-Poquoson sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting that happened in the Kiln Creek area on Wednesday night.

According to a Facebook post from the York-Poquoson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the 200 block of Cybernetics Way, in the area of an Extended Stay America, on Wednesday night. Deputies found a man with a gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital.

Just before 7 p.m. that night, the sheriff’s office announced that 32-year-old Stephen James Wheeler, of Newport News, was arrested in connection with the shooting. He is charged with violent felon in possession of a firearm, aggravated malicious wounding and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

Eliza Noe, eliza.noe@virginiamedia.com

