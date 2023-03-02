Democratic Senators urge Meta to halt launch of Metaverse app for teens, citing company's 'failure to protect' young users
By Aidan Pollard,
5 days ago
Meta is preparing to open its app 'Horizon Worlds' to teens as early as this month.
Senators Ed Markey and Richard Blumenthal are calling on the company to halt plans for the app's release.
Meta, which has struggled to find users for its fledgling virtual reality Metaverse, is looking to tap into a younger base.
Two Democratic Senators are pressuring Meta to halt plans to open the Metaverse to teenagers by lowering the age limit to its " Horizon Worlds " app, criticizing the company's past handling of youth data and privacy.
"Meta's plan to target young people with offerings in the metaverse is particularly concerning in light of your consistent failures to protect young users," the Senators wrote. "With a documented track record of failure to protect children and teens, Meta has lost parents', pediatricians', policymakers', and the public's trust."
In a statement to Insider, a Meta spokesperson said its Quest VR platform — the virtual reality headset needed to access Horizon — "has always been designed for people ages 13+" and thus " it makes sense" for the company to expand to younger demographics.
"Teens are already spending time in a variety of VR experiences on Quest and we want to ensure that we can provide them with a great experience in Horizon Worlds as well, with age-appropriate tools and protections in place," a Meta spokesperson told Insider.
According to the Wall Street Journal , Meta plans to release the Horizon Worlds app to teens in order to expand its user base. In an internal memo cited by the Journal, Horizon vice president Gabriel Aul told staff improving user retention among youth users was a top priority.
"Today our competitors are doing a much better job meeting the unique needs of these cohorts," Aul wrote, per the Journal. "For Horizon to succeed we need to ensure that we serve this cohort first and foremost."
In their letter, Markey and Blumenthal harped on Meta's past endeavors regarding children and young adults, arguing that the company poses a threat to the well-being of American teens.
"Any strategy to invite young users into a digital space rife with potential harms should not be driven by a goal to maximize profit," the Senators wrote. "We call on you to immediately halt Meta's plan to bring teen users onto Horizon Worlds."
Sen. Markey has a track record of scrutinizing virtual reality, especially as it pertains to children. In February, he called on the Federal Trade Commission to investigate companies working to build apps in the Metaverse, specifically in regard to the privacy and security of kids.
But Horizon Worlds, a flagship property of the Metaverse, has struggled to find and keep users, according to the Journal. Meta is shooting for one million active Horizon users by the end of the year, the Journal reported.
