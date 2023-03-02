IHL board calls executive session over JSU personnel issue

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – There are a lot of unanswered questions as the Board of Trustees of State Institutions of Higher Learning (IHL) called a special meeting on Thursday, March 2. The meeting went into a recess a short while later.
IHL board members called a special meeting to discuss a Jackson State University personnel matter. Mississippi lawmakers may increase public school funding
The IHL frequently deals with matters relating to presidents of colleges and universities in the state.
The meeting was held at 11:00 a.m. briefly before members went into an executive session. The session lasted about an hour.
Board members agreed to reconvene with the meeting at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday. Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Daily News Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.
Comments / 0