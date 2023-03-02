Open in App
Jackson, MS
IHL board calls executive session over JSU personnel issue

By Tia McKenzie,

5 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – There are a lot of unanswered questions as the Board of Trustees of State Institutions of Higher Learning (IHL) called a special meeting on Thursday, March 2. The meeting went into a recess a short while later.

IHL board members called a special meeting to discuss a Jackson State University personnel matter.

Mississippi lawmakers may increase public school funding

The IHL frequently deals with matters relating to presidents of colleges and universities in the state.

The meeting was held at 11:00 a.m. briefly before members went into an executive session. The session lasted about an hour.

Board members agreed to reconvene with the meeting at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday.

