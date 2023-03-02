Open in App
Boca Raton, FL
See more from this location?
WPTV West Palm Beach

New program helps hundreds of Palm Beach Co. students who are struggling to read

By Stephanie Susskind,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wbX4p_0l5j0Zrl00

As we mark "Read Across America Day" on Thursday, a plan to close the literacy gap in Boca Raton elementary schools is hitting its stride.

The Education Foundation of Palm Beach County and Boca Raton Chamber of Commerce came together to provide a new reading intervention program for more than 250 struggling students across 13 elementary schools.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Education

A group of second graders at Sunrise Park Elementary School in west Boca Raton weren't reading at the start of the school year.

But it's a much different story now.

"Now they are so excited, because as soon as they see they can do it and they do it and give them that reinforcement, they are like, 'oh, let’s do more.' And it just keeps going," teacher AnnMarie Sternberg said.

Sternberg is guiding them using the SPIRE reading intervention program.

"It teaches each letter and sound explicitly to build a strong foundation of phonics. But it also has a strong vocabulary component, a fluency component," Sternberg said. "It’s really kind of perfect for those that really struggle to read."

Money to expand materials and teacher training for SPIRE came from the Education Foundation of Palm Beach County and the Boca Raton Chamber of Commerce's Golden Bell Foundation.

"It’s not easy to find really well done, researched-based materials to get our kids caught up and to get them moving, especially the ones that struggle. So it’s amazing that they’ve done this," Sternberg said.

Across campus, reading interventionist Laura Palazzo is using SPIRE, too.

"It’s like a safety comfort zone for them that they’re able to read at their own pace, decode words, tap out when they need to, and feel safe," Palazzo said.

The program comes with all of the resources a teacher needs to help kids be successful. There are cards with sight words, there are little readers for them, and a learning manual. The hope is to expand the SPIRE program to more schools.

"The thought was, let’s pilot the SPIRE reading program at these schools in the Boca area. And if we get the outcomes that we expect, we want to expand it throughout the district," said James Gavrilos, the president and CEO of the Education Foundation of Palm Beach County.

Sternberg said the lessons that students take in carry over to new life experiences.

"We’ll probably talk about pig pens now for the next three days because it was in the story," Sternberg said.

Building confidence, one sound, one word, one sentence at a time.

"They’ll volunteer to read in front of the class," Sternberg said. "They’ll volunteer to do different tasks because now they know they can read it. They’re not afraid of it. Where in the past they tried to do anything they could to avoid having to read something."

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Boca Raton, FL newsLocal Boca Raton, FL
Health advisory issued for Lantana Beach, Ocean Inlet Park
Lantana, FL10 hours ago
Boca Raton Man, Delray Beach Men Killed In Area Plane Crash
Boca Raton, FL11 hours ago
New Sprouts Farmers Market to open west of Boca Raton
Boca Raton, FL13 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Math teacher reassigned over 'racially charged' incident at Lake Worth High School
Lake Worth, FL1 day ago
Dr. Jonathan Turkish, an experienced OB-GYN, joins Palm Beach Health Network Physician Group and Good Samaritan Medical Center in West Palm Beach
West Palm Beach, FL16 hours ago
Student found with kitchen knife at Pahokee school
Pahokee, FL10 hours ago
Teacher reassigned following 'racially-charged incident'
Lake Worth, FL1 day ago
Principal: Student facing ‘appropriate consequences’ after threat at Broward school
Pompano Beach, FL1 day ago
Rohi's Readery offers community inclusive, diverse books
West Palm Beach, FL4 hours ago
Women vs. men? In Riviera Beach, a council chair seat divides the sexes
Riviera Beach, FL23 hours ago
Autism Speaks Walk draws more than 1,500 in downtown West Palm Beach
West Palm Beach, FL2 days ago
HCA FLORIDA ST. LUCIE HOSPITAL ANNOUNCES NORTH TOWER EXPANSION
Port Saint Lucie, FL1 day ago
BROWARD HEALTH CORAL SPRINGS EXPANDS CARDIAC INTERVENTION CARE WITH SECOND CARDIAC CATHETERIZATION LAB
Coral Springs, FL1 day ago
Updated: Student struck by PBSO deputy while riding scooter to school
Wellington, FL1 day ago
No Spanish speakers available for parents during school lockdown
Lake Worth, FL4 days ago
Coral Springs Challenges School Board’s Rezoning Plan: Allege Inequalities and Neglect of Local Schools
Coral Springs, FL4 days ago
Lake Worth High teacher removed from class after 'disturbing,' 'racially charged' incident
Lake Worth, FL4 days ago
Lantana airport linked to several crashes in last decade
Lantana, FL1 day ago
Bookstore owner shares worries amid Florida book bans
West Palm Beach, FL11 hours ago
A Boynton Beach man killed in anger over a fight. Now he will serve life in prison.
Boynton Beach, FL23 hours ago
Woman calls for 'Sugar Daddy, Mommy Appreciation Day' at zoning board meeting
Boca Raton, FL3 days ago
School lockdown highlights need for Spanish-speaking officers
Lake Worth, FL4 days ago
Lockdown lifted at Lake Worth Middle School
Lake Worth, FL5 days ago
52 business leaders help future homeowners as part of Habitat Broward’s 4th CEO Build
Pompano Beach, FL3 days ago
Rehab facility collapses in Pembroke Pines
Pembroke Pines, FL16 hours ago
'A devastating loss': Pilot who died in Lantana crash left newlywed wife expecting first child
Lantana, FL10 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy