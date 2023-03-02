Open in App
New Orleans, LA
Sports Illustrated

Report: Kamara Pleads Not Guilty to Charges From Las Vegas Fight

By Mike McDaniel,

5 days ago

The New Orleans running back is facing multiple charges from a 2022 incident.

Saints running back Alvin Kamara has pleaded not guilty to two charges related to an incident that took place on the weekend of the Pro Bowl in 2022, per a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Kamara entered his plea in a Nevada courthouse Thursday in response to a misdemeanor charge of conspiracy to commit battery and a felony charge of substantial bodily harm. Kamara’s trial is set to begin July 31.

Kamara was indicted last month , along with Bengals cornerback Chris Lammons and two others, for a fight that occurred outside a Las Vegas strip club Feb. 5, 2022.

Darnell Greene, the man who reported the attack, told Las Vegas police he was waiting for an elevator at the club when Kamara put his hand on the victim’s chest and prevented him from entering the elevator. Kamara allegedly shoved Greene into a wall and punched him several times in the face, before chasing him down a hallway and striking him several more times.

Greene was knocked unconscious, and Kamara and his friends subsequently exited out the back door of the property, jumped into an SUV and drove away.

Kamara did not face discipline from the NFL for the incident this past season, but he could face a fine or suspension now that charges have been filed.

