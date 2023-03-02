Spring training roundup: Yanks’ Wandy Peralta tosses 20-second K

Wandy Peralta struck out Tucupita Marcano on three pitches and roughly 20 seconds as the New York Yankees cruised to a 9-1 triumph over the host Pittsburgh Pirates in a spring training game on Thursday in Bradenton, Fla.

A Yankees reliever, Peralta struck out the side in the second inning, concluding with a slider, sinker and changeup to Marcano in quick succession. Marcano only swung at the second pitch.

Starter Lou Trivino and eight relievers held the Pirates to two hits, pitching a combined shutout until Drew Maggi’s solo home run in the bottom of the ninth.

Anthony Volpe smacked a leadoff home run, Rafael Ortega hit a two-run homer and an RBI triple, and Andres Chaparro added a ninth-inning grand slam for New York.

Astros 6, Cardinals 0

Framber Valdez, Cristian Javier and Hector Neris tossed eight strikeouts over the first five innings of Houston’s three-hit shutout of host St. Louis in Sarasota, Fla.

Jose Abreu, Korey Lee and Rylan Bannon homered for the Astros. Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright, 41, went three innings and gave up five hits and three runs with two strikeouts in the loss.

Red Sox 15, Phillies 3

Christian Arroyo hit two homers and drove in five runs as Boston clobbered visiting Philadelphia in Fort Myers, Fla.

Arroyo’s grand slam powered a six-run third inning for the Red Sox to break the game open early. Kody Clemens went yard for the Phillies.

Braves 6, Mets 2

Eli White and Ryan Casteel put home runs on the board as Atlanta defeated host New York in Port St. Lucie, Fla.

Vaughn Grissom and Forrest Wall executed a double steal, with Wall stealing home for the Braves. Brett Baty and Matt Winaker drove in runs in the bottom of the ninth to help the Mets avoid the shutout.

Tigers 10, Orioles 3

Tyler Nevin’s three-run home run put Detroit in the lead for good and Andre Lipcius and Parker Meadows added homers to run away from visiting Baltimore in Lakeland, Fla.

Tigers starter Matthew Boyd struck out four batters in two innings but allowed a first-run solo shot to Orioles star Adley Rutschman.

Twins 4, Rays 2

Minnesota scored three runs in the top of the ninth, two on throwing errors, to overtake host Tampa Bay in St. Petersburg, Fla.

DaShawn Keirsey tied the game with an RBI double, then scored when he attempted a steal and Rays catcher Roberto Alvarez threw errantly to third. Alvarez picked up another throwing error later to allow Aaron Sabato to score. Alvarez previously put the Rays up 2-1 with an RBI sac fly.

Marlins 5, Nationals 5

Travis Blankenhorn hit a solo homer and Jacob Alu drove in the tying run on a fielder’s choice grounder in the eighth inning to allow host Washington to tie Miami in Palm Beach, Fla.

Jorge Soler went 2-for-3 with a homer and a walk for the Marlins. Jeimer Candelario hit a two-run double for the Nationals.

Pirates 2, Blue Jays 2

Liover Peguero’s game-tying run off Toronto catcher Andres Sosa’s throwing error proved to be the final run as visiting Pittsburgh forced a draw in Dunedin, Fla.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. scored in the first inning thanks to a balk by Pirates starter Roansy Contreras. After Blue Jays starter Alek Manoah left the bases loaded in the top of the second, Chris Owings drew a walk off Nate Pearson to tie the game 1-1.

–Field Level Media

