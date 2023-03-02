Open in App
Vermont State
See more from this location?
Robb Report

This $3.5 Million Midcentury Lake House in the Adirondacks Comes With 850 Feet of Waterfront

By Abby Montanez,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XE66o_0l5izqBH00

While you can’t actually buy Philip Johnson’s iconic Glass House—it’s now owned by the National Trust for Historic Preservation—you can get your hands on one of his midcentury residences completed in the same year. Dubbed the Paine House, the glassy abode is sited on the shores of New York ’s Lake Champlain and just listed for a cool $3.5 million.

Buoyed by a Strong Dollar, NYC's Luxury Housing Market Surpasses London's

Designed by the architect in collaboration with his partner, Landis Gores, the pad is positioned on a wooded 20-acre lot with 850 feet of water frontage, its own floating dock and a boat launch ramp. The 3,812-square-foot spread also includes eight bedrooms and six bathrooms. Since it was originally built in 1949, it has seen several upgrades thanks to its current owners. They re-sided the home , renovated the kitchen and added a new membrane roof. Plus, a similar-looking structure separate from the main house was built in 2006. Today, it’s used for boat storage and holds a large game room.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XDr9H_0l5izqBH00
Philip Johnson Paine House in New York just listed for $3.5 million.

Anchoring the house is an open living area with a wood-burning brick fireplace flanked by two walls of glass. The chef’s kitchen is equipped with top-of-the-line appliances, though, it still retains its original soapstone and steel sinks. Elsewhere, an open-air walkway connects the common spaces to the summer wing, which holds six bedrooms and four full bathrooms.

Designer Sue Wong's $10.5 Million Mansion Is Like a Moroccan Palace in the Heart of LA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lmAuI_0l5izqBH00
The home has 850 feet of water frontage on Lake Champlain.

According to the listing, which is held by Covered Bridge Realty , the palatial pad actually takes inspiration from another famous architect, Ludwig Mies van der Rohe, whom Johnson worked with on the Seagram Building. More specifically, it was Mies’s modernist Resor House project in Jackson Hole , Wyo., that Johnson was influenced by. Both dwellings feature a cypress exterior and floor-to-ceiling glazing that frames the surrounding landscape. In this case, it’s Vermont’s Green Mountains that are in view instead of the Tetons.

Click here to see all the photos of the Paine House.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ddhnT_0l5izqBH00

This $45 Million Fifth Ave Building Is on Sale for the First Time in Over Half a Century

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
This $45 Million Gilded Age Mansion on New York’s Gold Coast Comes With a Fantastical Indoor Waterpark
Great Neck, NY20 days ago
Darling Digs: Zsa Zsa Gabor’s Glitzy Palm Springs Hideaway Just Hit the Market for $3.8 Million
Palm Springs, CA29 days ago
Once the priciest home sold in the US, this property now asks $150M
Greenwich, CT26 days ago
Tommy Hilfiger Lists Palm Beach Mansion for $48 Million After Mere Weeks of Ownership
Palm Beach, FL25 days ago
A 26-Foot Marilyn Monroe Statue Is Causing an Uproar Among Palm Springs Elite
Palm Springs, CA6 days ago
I bought a $140,000 mobile home in a million-dollar LA neighborhood and love it. Here's a look inside.
Los Angeles, CA4 days ago
Yoko Ono Is Moving to a 600-Acre Farm in Upstate New York
New York City, NY7 days ago
New York, New Jersey prepare for 'biggest snowstorm of the season'
New York City, NY7 days ago
I live in a closet-size 80-square-foot NYC apartment: See inside
New York City, NY21 days ago
Iconic Ruth’s Chris Steak House Location Permanently Closing on April 22
Manhattan, NY29 days ago
J. Lo and Ben Affleck finally find California dream house
Los Angeles, CA22 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy