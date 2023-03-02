Major weekend closures and lane restrictions on I-465 in March

INDIANAPOLIS — Over the course of two weekends in March, traffic flow on Interstate 465 will be changing drastically.

The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) plans to bring Interstate 69 to its next phase of I-69 Finish Line construction. Crews will be widening and rebuilding I-465 eastbound and adding a bridge over the White River.

INDOT crews are targeting the weekends of March 10-13 and March 17-20. Those dates are subject to change based on the weather. The temperatures can’t be too cold, and the pavement needs to be completely dry.

During the first weekend, traffic westbound on I-465 between I-65 and Interstate 70 will be limited to one lane from 8 p.m. on Friday, March 10, to 5 a.m. on Monday, March 13.

To reduce traffic volume, westbound entrance ramps onto I-465 will be closed.

During the second weekend, eastbound I-465 will be limited to one lane from 8 p.m. Friday, March 17, to 5 a.m. Monday, March 20.

To reduce traffic volume, eastbound entrance ramps to I-465 will be closed during the weekend.

If the construction plans are delayed, INDOT will notify Hoosiers via Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

I-465 Updates

Outside shoulder strengthening will be starting next week, which will lead to lane closures.

INDOT crews will be installing a drainage structure adjacent to Southport Road. Motorists will use a stone driving surface to go to and from Governors Pointe.

I-69 Updates

Johnson County motorists should expect delays at the intersection of Smith Valley Road and S.R. 37. Crews will be pouring a new bridge deck for the Smith Valley Road overpass starting March 8.