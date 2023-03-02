Open in App
Wichita, KS
KSN News

78-year-old Wichita woman sentenced for bank fraud, must pay $3.1 million

By Daniel Fair,

5 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A 78-year-old woman from Wichita was sentenced to prison on Thursday for bank fraud and tax fraud.

Nancy Martin, 78, was sentenced by a judge to 48 months in prison. She pleaded guilty to one count of bank fraud and one count of aid or assist filing a false tax document in May 2022.

Prosecutors say Martin defrauded Mid-Kansas Wound Specialists and Emergency Services P.A., where she worked as a bookkeeper, business manager, and chief operating officer.

Between 2012 and 2017, prosecutors say Martin embezzled nearly $3.1 million by fraudulently obtaining money from her employers’ banks, meanwhile falsifying accounting entries to disguise the embezzlement as payments or transferred funds.

Martin allegedly used the stolen funds on personal expenses, travel and investments.

Prosecutors say from 2013 to 2016, Martin worked to omit income from tax returns filed to the IRS.

Along with the prison sentence, Martin was ordered to pay more than $3.2 million in restitution to the victims and approximately $670,000 to the IRS.

