Chewy Shares Petiquette Guide for Modern Dog Owners

Dogs don’t come with instruction manuals. (That’s what we’re here for.) Every pup brings with them their own unique traits and challenges. But there are some unspoken rules that dog owners should follow when they’re out and about – or even when they’re staying in, say, with a love interest. The helpful dog lovers over at Chewy , your one-stop online shop for all things animal, have taken the time to jot down the best practices when it comes to pooches in a handy dandy petiquette guide .

Below, you’ll find practical guidelines for everything from bringing your four-legged friend to work, dating while being a pet owner, and visiting the dog park. Study up and become the role-model pet parent you’ve always wanted to be. More of a visual learner? No worries. We’ve included Chewy’s infographic below as well.

Here’s to a whole new breed of dog owner!

Chewy’s Petiquette Guide

Out ‘n’ About

When meeting a new furry friend, ask the pet’s and the parent’s names (if you forget the parent’s next time, you can ask one more time).

Always bring poop bags with you and pick up after your pup. Don’t be that person.

Add treats to your phone-keys-wallet checklist and reward your pet when they’re on their best behavior. Portable water bottles are also lifesavers for pet hydration.

Call restaurants and bars ahead of time to ask if they’re pet-friendly.

Always have up-to-date medical and vaccine records accessible.

Keep your pet close when around strangers; you never know others’ comfort levels, fears, allergies, etc.

You’re allowed to say no if someone asks to pet your dog.

Social Life

Pup playdate? Start outside. Keep first-time meetings relaxed, casual and on neutral turf.

It’s totally acceptable to leave early or cancel plans to hang with your pet.

If you’re entertaining guests, tell them you have pets ahead of time. Do them and yourself a favor by cleaning up pet hair.

Looming social anxiety? Ask if you can bring your pet—they’re great icebreakers.

If anyone feels inclined to give human food to your pet—speak up! Hand them your pet’s fave treats instead.

There’s no such thing as posting too many pet pics on Instagram.

Know your emergency contacts. Ask and lean on your circle to step in and help when needed.

Never shame a fellow pet parent for their silly pet voice and when it comes to nicknames, the more ridiculous the better.

Dating and Relationships

You’re allowed to have dealbreakers if someone doesn’t like your pet or if your pet clearly doesn’t like them.

Let your pet meet a new love interest on their own terms. They’ll warm up when they feel ready.

If you’re raising a pet together, share the responsibilities.

It’s OK to let your pet come in between you to cuddle.

Kids

Read the room—when introducing a new pet to your kids or a new kid to your pets, make sure there is enough space to explore and coexist.

Keep dogs leashed and supervised.

Watching body language is important. If your pets or kids are nervous, have a safe space where they can go to relax and don’t force interactions.

If your kids aren’t the cleanest of eaters, only let your dog be the clean-up crew if the food is safe for them.

Coach kids on how to pet dogs: Avoid the face and start with soft pats on the lower back near the tail. The top of the head, belly and chin are okay only once comfort levels are established on both ends.

Work

Know your office’s policy, including vaccinations, rules and off-limit areas.

Keep your pet on a leash when meeting other pets—and if your pet doesn’t typically play well with others, keep them home.

Create a comforting, welcoming space with a bed, water bowl, treats and toys. Consider a small gate if your office has an open concept.

Build potty breaks into your schedule. Take your pup outside every 2-3 hours and let them burn off some energy so you can focus.

Don’t be embarrassed if your pet comes on camera during a Zoom call. Introduce them!

Dog Parks

If your dog’s not feeling their best, skip the park and cuddle at home instead.

Your pooch isn’t ready for an off-leash park until they can follow basic commands, like coming when you ask them.

Watch your dog’s behavior and keep them away from busy exits.

Their leash can come off, but the collar always stays on. This way your dog can be easily ID’d if needed.

Make friends! Swap your best tips, favorite resources or funny stories about your pets.

The post Chewy Shares Petiquette Guide for Modern Dog Owners appeared first on DogTime .