Indiana State
FOX59

Study: IN among least prepared states for zombie apocalypse

By Jana Garrett,

5 days ago

(INSURANKS) – Researchers say Indiana is among the states least prepared for a zombie apocalypse.

Insuranks says one in ten Americans think a zombie apocalypse is inevitable, and over half of that group believe it will happen within the next 30 years.

A report found Indiana is one of the least prepared states for a zombie apocalypse, ranking #37 in the U.S. for preparedness. Insuranks says it also found out:

  • Nearly one in four don’t think it’s unusual to prepare for a zombie apocalypse
  • Wyoming ranks #1 most prepared state
  • More than one in ten already have food stockpiled for such an emergency
  • Top ​​weapons of choice during a zombie apocalypse: shotguns, baseball bats and machetes

Researchers say between March 2019 and March 2021, there was a 2082% increase in Google searches for “preparing for zombie apocalypse.”

Insuranks says it analyzed 1,289 Google search terms relating to zombie apocalypses from January 2019 through December 2022. Researchers looked at the average number of monthly searches and compared it to each state’s population, per 100,000 residents.

Insuranks says in January 2023 it surveyed 1,047 Americans to get their feedback on zombies and preparing for a zombie apocalypse. Researchers say the respondents were 48% female, 49% male, and 3% non-binary/non-conforming, with an age range of 18 to 79 and an average age of 40.

Information was cited from Insuranks .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

