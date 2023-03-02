Open in App
Chicago, IL
See more from this location?
WGN News

High school students make Read Across America Day special for a Chicago school

By Larry HawleyPatrick Elwood,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00OMoS_0l5iuYaw00

CHICAGO — The efforts of a group of athletes from around the Chicago area have made a big impact on an elementary school in Chicago.

In October, high school student-athletes collected thousands of children’s books that have been donated to Dulles Elementary School in Englewood. They didn’t have a school library before the last few months, but thanks to the donations, they now have changed that.

After collecting the books, the same student-athletes went to Dulles and built 24 mini-classrooms on a Sunday morning, providing additional resources for the students as they continue their education.

Read more: Latest Chicago news headlines

On Thursday, which is National Read Across America Day, a few of these students made their way to the school to read to 12 different classrooms at Dulles to students at a number of different grade levels.

Along with reading, they also surprised four students with special tickets, two classrooms with pizza parties, and honored two teachers who excelled in the “Go For The Goal” reading program.

The efforts to increase reading with book donations along with the mini-libraries have already paid off for the Dulles Elementary School.

So far, a kindergarten class at the school has read 6,280 extra minutes in the past two months while a fourth-grade class has read 8,700 extra minutes in the same time frame.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Chicago, IL newsLocal Chicago, IL
Founder of Chicago beef shop that inspired ‘The Bear’ dies
Chicago, IL8 hours ago
CPD honors fallen Officer Vasquez-Lasso during graduation ceremony
Chicago, IL14 hours ago
Prayer vigil on Southwest Side honors fallen Chicago police officer
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
West Side church announces award in fallen church member’s honor
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Thousands join the 2023 Chicago polar plunge to benefit Special Olympics
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Ben Bradley to participate in ‘Chicago Celebrity Spelling Bee’
Chicago, IL10 hours ago
Skilling: Spring forward this weekend as we add more daylight
Chicago, IL11 hours ago
Dierks Bentley announces a show in the Chicago area in 2023
Tinley Park, IL18 hours ago
Boy, 14, charged in shooting death of Governors State University graduate student
Chicago, IL11 hours ago
Aurora, Chicago among 2023’s happiest cities in the U.S.
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Weekend Break: Chicago’s birthday celebration
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Woman struggles to remove squatters from Chicago home
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Art installation pop ups celebrate Women’s History Month on North Side
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Community holding vigils Saturday for fallen Chicago police officer
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Weekend Break: Chicago Vintage Guitar Expo
Elk Grove Village, IL2 days ago
House fire reported in Chicago’s Montclare neighborhood
Chicago, IL5 hours ago
World War II veteran and longtime WGN viewer celebrates 100 trips around the sun
Manteno, IL6 hours ago
Vallas, Johnson receive dueling endorsements in push for Black voters
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Boy, 15, shot while inside vehicle on North Side
Chicago, IL17 hours ago
United Center concession workers on strike
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Negotiations between United Center concessions workers and Levy continue as Big Ten Tournament approaches
Chicago, IL10 hours ago
NASCAR unveils names, logos for Chicago Street Race
Chicago, IL15 hours ago
17-year-old boy shot to death on Chicago’s South Side
Chicago, IL1 day ago
2 critical after broad daylight shooting in South Shore: police
Chicago, IL8 hours ago
See Chicagoland’s IHSA girls basketball state champions & finalists
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Two teenage boys shot in apartment building on West Side
Chicago, IL19 hours ago
2 postal service mailboxes broken into in Elmhurst
Elmhurst, IL19 hours ago
Fire causes building collapse on Near South Side
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Sunday Brunch: Radio Room in River North
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Walmart manager in Joliet charged after allegedly stealing $135K
Joliet, IL16 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy