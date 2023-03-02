Bicyclist critically injured in Asheville hit-and-run; police searching for vehicle

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Police are looking for a vehicle they believe may be involved in a hit-and-run which critically injured a bicyclist in Asheville.

The crash happened around 5 p.m. Wednesday on Grove Street.

Police said the bicyclist was hit by a vehicle and taken to Mission Hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Investigators believe the vehicle involved is a blue Toyota sedan.

Anyone with information on the vehicle or the crash is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110 or text TIP2APD to 847411.

