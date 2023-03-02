Open in App
Glendale, OR
Glendale Independent

WaBa Grill will expand Arizona locations, starting in Glendale

5 days ago

A healthy rice bowl chain with almost 200 locations nationwide is expanding its presence in Arizona, including Glendale.

WaBa Grill inked a multi-unit development deal that will pave the way for 10 WaBa Grill locations to open throughout Maricopa and Pima Counties within the next seven years. There currently are 19 WaBa Grill restaurants in Southern California, plus the brand’s two Arizona locations, in Tempe and Avondale.

The first of the 10 restaurants included in the new agreement will open in Glendale, followed by locations in Gilbert, Surprise and Chandler.

It is not immediately known where in Glendale, or an expected opening date.

“The areas throughout Maricopa and Pima Counties that soon will be home to WaBa Grill restaurants can look forward to a nutritious menu and the convenience of healthy meals served at super speed – and we cannot wait to open our first location in Glendale later this year,” longtime WaBa Grill franchisee Jerry Bajwa, of Bajwa Group of Companies, shared in a statement.

WaBa Grill food options include fire-grilled proteins like fresh chicken, marinated ribeye steak, wild-caught salmon, jumbo shrimp, plus organic tofu, grains and fresh vegetables. Guests can add those options to any bowl, plate or salad and then customize with a variety of sauces.

