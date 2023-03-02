Open in App
News 8 WROC

New York State working to hire more employees

By Jamie DeLine,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cv5Tr_0l5irRau00

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– New York State employs nearly 170,000 employees, but is now facing a workforce shortage.

In Governor Hochul’s executive budget, she addressed a state workforce shortage of more than 12,500 people.

“Those vacancies, I believe, is a result of years— decades of privatization and disinvestment in the state workforce,” said Wayne Spence, President of New York State Public Employees Federation.

It’s projected that more than 26% of the state workforce is eligible to retire within the next five years. To help recruit and rebuild the state government workforce, the governor is proposing $18.8 million in the state budget.

One of her goals is to make sure pay is on a level playing field with private sector. She also wants to expand the nurses for our future program and wants continuous recruitment of civil service exams at state-operated testing centers.

The New York State Comptroller’s Office recently put out a recruitment video for it’s Local Government and School Accountability Division that has offices in cities across the state. The division has 330 positions. Just over 40 of these positions are vacant.

https://www.osc.state.ny.us/employment/lgsa

” I have approximately 10% vacancies which is pretty huge when you consider what we do and how we do it. Hence the video and why we’re doing social media,” said Elliott Auerbach, Deputy Comptroller for Local Government and School Accountability.

Last week, Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner, Basil Seggos, said he is happy with the governor’s proposal for his agency.

“She has proposed to give us 231 extra staff. Which we vitally need to implement the Bond Act that voters said yes to last year to carry out the Climate Leadership Community Protection Act. The state’s climate law, getting some extra staff for that as well,” explained Seggos. “You never want to talk about staff being the most exciting thing, but I can tell you the 3,000 men and women at DEC are really excited to hear that there are some reinforcements on the way to this agency.”

If you’re looking for a career with the state, you can head to the New York Department of Civil Service website for more information. https://www.cs.ny.gov/

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
New York State doubles number of eligible cannabis dispensary licenses: What’s next?
Fairport, NY7 hours ago
Congress reviews train regulations post Ohio derailments
New York City, NY7 hours ago
Judge rules unvaxxed court workers to be back paid
New York City, NY21 hours ago
Hochul: $100K for Boys and Girls Clubs of Rochester
Rochester, NY22 hours ago
10″ Snow Coming To New York State by Saturday
Buffalo, NY4 days ago
Newark man arrested for stabbing woman in Town of Arcadia
Rochester, NY22 hours ago
PA Woman Missing For Over 30 Years Found Alive In Puerto Rico: Authorities
Pittsburgh, PA5 days ago
Two Wilkes-Barre residents killed in Monroe County crash
Wilkes-barre, PA6 days ago
Serious Crash Closes Portion Of Garden State Parkway
Lacey Township, NJ13 hours ago
Fatal Southern Ocean Fire Under Investigation
Little Egg Harbor Township, NJ16 hours ago
Naples woman arrested for DWI, 1-year-old child in back seat
Naples, NY2 days ago
Lockport man arrested for DWAI Drugs
Lockport, NY2 days ago
A 'slushy sleet-filled mess' overnight with lingering snow early Saturday
Buffalo, NY3 days ago
Man Busted After Stealing Girl Scout Cookie Money Outside Rockville Safeway
Rockville, MD1 day ago
The All-You-Can-Eat Prime Rib Buffet in Ohio You Must Try
Newton Falls, OH14 days ago
Northstar Christian, Pembroke, Lyons boys basketball grab sectional titles
Lyons, NY2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy