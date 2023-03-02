Rochester man convicted of murder in relation to March 2022 incident

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Monroe County Jury convicted 44-year-old Jackie Ray Robinson of murder as well as other charges Thursday for the murder of Chad Wilson .

On March 12, 2022, shortly after midnight, Rochester Police officers responded to Jackie Ray’s Tavern on Bay Street where they found Wilson shot several times in the upper body.

That night, Wilson was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital, where he died from his injuries days after the shooting.

A second victim, Jerome Mason, was also shot that night and taken to Strong Hospital, where he later recovered.

The Rochester Police Department identified Robinson as the manager of Jackie Ray’s Tavern, as well as the shooter of both victims.

Weeks after the incident, The New York State Liquor Authority issued an emergency suspension for Jackie Ray’s Tavern. The Liquor Authority charged the bar with multiple violations, operating a disorderly premises, operating in violation of the license’s approved method and more.

Robinson was charged with Wilson’s murder in the second degree, as well as two counts of assault in the first degree for the assault of the Mason.

Robinson will be sentenced on March 30 in front of a New York State Supreme Court judge.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.