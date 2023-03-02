Open in App
Rochester, NY
See more from this location?
News 8 WROC

Rochester man convicted of murder in relation to March 2022 incident

By Gio Battaglia,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LPG3i_0l5irMQV00

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Monroe County Jury convicted 44-year-old Jackie Ray Robinson of murder as well as other charges Thursday for the murder of Chad Wilson .

On March 12, 2022, shortly after midnight, Rochester Police officers responded to Jackie Ray’s Tavern on Bay Street where they found Wilson shot several times in the upper body.

That night, Wilson was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital, where he died from his injuries days after the shooting.

Gates man charged with murder for Bay St. homicide in Rochester

A second victim, Jerome Mason, was also shot that night and taken to Strong Hospital, where he later recovered.

The Rochester Police Department identified Robinson as the manager of Jackie Ray’s Tavern, as well as the shooter of both victims.

Weeks after the incident, The New York State Liquor Authority issued an emergency suspension for Jackie Ray’s Tavern. The Liquor Authority charged the bar with multiple violations, operating a disorderly premises, operating in violation of the license’s approved method and more.

Rochester tavern’s license suspended by SLA after deadly shooting

Robinson was charged with Wilson’s murder in the second degree, as well as two counts of assault in the first degree for the assault of the Mason.

Robinson will be sentenced on March 30 in front of a New York State Supreme Court judge.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Rochester, NY newsLocal Rochester, NY
Newark man arrested for attempted murder in Town of Arcadia
Rochester, NY15 hours ago
Newark man arrested for stabbing woman in Town of Arcadia
Rochester, NY22 hours ago
Man sentenced to 20 years in prison for 2021 murder at RTS station
Rochester, NY17 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Police searching for missing 'vulnerable' adult from Rochester
Rochester, NY21 hours ago
3 New York City men arrested for Sodus armed kidnapping, robbery
Sodus, NY16 hours ago
Burglary at Henrietta smoke shop, MCSO investigates
Rochester, NY22 hours ago
Wayne County man accused of stabbing woman, slicing her throat
Newark, NY22 hours ago
U.S. Marshals Task Force arrests suspect in February shooting on Cottage St.
Rochester, NY18 hours ago
Newark man arrested for attempted murder following stabbing
Newark, NY22 hours ago
2nd person dies after crowd surge at New York concert, police say
Rochester, NY21 hours ago
More questions than answers for Rochester family of stampede victim
Rochester, NY11 hours ago
Rochester Doctor Charged With Fatal Patient Overdose
Rochester, NY20 hours ago
Man hospitalized in critical, but stable, condition after Delamaine Drive shooting
Rochester, NY1 day ago
Geneva man arrested in death of two-year-old boy
Geneva, NY1 day ago
Woman expected to survive shooting near Weld St.
Rochester, NY2 days ago
2nd person who died in GloRilla concert stampede identified; Syracuse woman in critical condition
Rochester, NY17 hours ago
Inmate found dead at Ontario County Jail
Rochester, NY1 day ago
City officials investigate events at the Armory; Were rules followed?
Rochester, NY1 day ago
Police Investigating Two Shootings Last Night in Rochester
Rochester, NY1 day ago
23-year-old man shot in Rochester
Rochester, NY2 days ago
2nd victim from stampede after GloRilla concert identified
Rochester, NY15 hours ago
Two men suffer injuries following Diringer Place shooting
Rochester, NY2 days ago
Rochester Police investigating shooting near Scio Street and Weld Street
Rochester, NY2 days ago
A Rochester woman killed by a stampede at the Armory GloRilla show has been identified
Rochester, NY1 day ago
RPD: Man taken to Strong Hospital after altercation involving a hammer
Rochester, NY3 days ago
Repeat Rochester Teen Car Thief Arrested for Stealing Another Car
Rochester, NY1 day ago
Woman stabbed near Mazda Terrace, police say
Rochester, NY3 days ago
Rochester woman shot as bullets fly through window of Burlington Ave home
Rochester, NY2 days ago
Naples woman arrested for DWI, 1-year-old child in back seat
Naples, NY2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy