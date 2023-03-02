Open in App
Shreveport, LA
Shreveport Times | The Times

From donuts to a pep rally, here are 5 things to do in downtown Shreveport

By Liz Swaine,

5 days ago

Sourdough makes the world go ‘round and this weekend, the world revolves around donuts. Spring is in the air and spring fashions are on the catwalk, animals (and their humans) will be running for a cause on Saturday, a prehistoric fish gets a day of honor, and health, wellness, and education are worth rallying for. Carbs rule in our #CoolDowntown.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mtzmc_0l5inqT500

Donuts are a perfect food, but Saturday we make them even better with the addition of music, mimosas, door prizes, and hot chicken sandwiches! Come for the delicious sourdough donuts, stay for the friends and fun at Dripp Donuts’ Grand Opening Celebration. When: Saturday, March 4, 7 am- 4 pm. Where: 421 Market St. Cost: What you buy. Info: downtownshreveport.com/dripp donuts grand opening

Come for the shopping, stay for the style at The Grove. The vendor boutique is holding a Spring Style Show to give you a glimpse of the colors, fabrics and styles that will be the ‘thing’ in spring. Come a little early for a seat and mark the new fashions you love as children, teens and ladies walk the ‘catwalk.’ When: Sat., March 4, 11 am. Where: 107 Spring St. Cost: Free admission. Info: FB/the grove spring style

Run Like an Animal at the 5K set up for you and your four-legged friend. University Veterinary Hospital and their non-profit foundation use the proceeds of the race to fund organizations that help pets, because those pets ultimately help people. It will be a doggone good time and your fur baby will love it, too. When: Sat., March 4 at 7 am. Where: Stoner Boat Launch on the Clyde Fant Parkway. Cost: $20/$30. Info: FB/ run like an animal

Health care checks, financial information, a job fair, voter registration and more will be available to you at the Health & Wellness Empowerment Pep Rally at Festival Plaza. Resiliency will meet resources at this free, community event. It’s open to all ages and will feature music, a bounce house, even free cotton candy for children with a 3.0 GPA! When: Sat., March 4, 9 am- 1 pm Where: Festival Plaza, downtown. Cost: Free. Info: riseshreveport.com

The prehistoric paddlefish is king at the 4th Annual Paddlefish Festival at the Shreveport Aquarium this weekend. Learn about this extraordinary creature, try your hand at recycled art, play games and get an airbrush tattoo, all the while helping repopulate Caddo Lake with a fish that can trace its lineage back 300 million years! When: Sat., March 4, 10 am- 2 pm. Where: Shreveport Aquarium, 601 Clyde Fant Parkway. Cost: $12.95 and up. Info: shreveportaquarium.com/paddle fish

