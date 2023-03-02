Open in App
Detroit, MI
WWJ News Radio

2 Detroit men charged with burglarizing dead man's Huron Township home — because they knew he was dead

By Wwj Newsroom,

5 days ago

HURON TWP. (WWJ) -- Two men from Detroit are facing charges for allegedly breaking into a dead man's home and robbing the place.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy on Thursday announced the case against 34-year-old Carnell Lamont Franklin-Smith and 29-year-old Benjamin Ulysses Pearce.

At around 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 15, investigators say the two defendants went to a home in the 22030 block of Castelle Drive in Huron Township — knowing that the resident of that home had died.

It's alleged that Franklin-Smith and Pearce broken into the house, stole multiple items, and then fled the scene.

Officials said did not disclose exactly what was stolen.

Police later pulled the suspects over in the area of West Road and Beech Daly Road in Huron Township, and they were arrested.

While authorities did not explicitly state how it was that Franklin-Smith and Pearce knew that the victim had died, the prosecutor's office noted that Franklin-Smith is employed as a subcontractor of Wayne State University.

WSU currently operates and manages the Wayne County Medical Examiner’s Office, which would have information about people who recently have died.

Carnell Lamont Franklin-Smith and Benjamin Ulysses Pearce are both charged with one count of First-Degree Home Invasion, and one count of Felony Firearm.

They were arraigned in 34th District Court on Feb. 17, and each was given a $10,000 personal bond.

Both men are scheduled to return to court for a probable cause conference on March 22.

