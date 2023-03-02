Jefferson County considering consolidating offices in new building

A new building big enough to serve the county’s elections needs and consolidate five of its departments under a single roof is expected to cost $5.5 million, but could also mean moving these offices and their employees out of downtown Louisville.

Jefferson County Administrator Jerry Coalson said that no decisions have been made regarding the new building, but said that the commissioners have been talking about it for several months.

“At the last meeting they told us to get with the architect and find out how much square footage it will take to put the elections department, the board of commissioners with a meeting room, the building inspection and code enforcement department, and EMA 911 Emergency Operations Center all in one place,” Coalson said.

The architect visited each department, conducted a needs study and determined that according to his preliminary draft, the new building would need to be around 21, 700 square feet and could run the county about $250 per square foot.

“Nobody wants to spend that much on a building but we also understand that we’ve got to find a place for the elections department,” Coalson said. “If we just build a building for them, they’re going to need about 7,500 square feet of space and most of the year there’s going to be two employees in there. The rest of the time we’ll be building a building to handle 40-60 people four-to-five days a year. The common space in that building would be an otherwise enormous waste of money.”

Providing the county elections department, which is currently located in the old sheriff’s house and jail, is a high priority, Coalson said. The voting equipment is kept in another secure location with the required security monitoring. The county has been using the senior center and the old armory on election days, but that is not ideal, as it shuts those spaces down on those days.

“There’s training and moving it and set up,” Coalson said. “We have to rent a truck, haul it out of its place to another building, set it up, program it, break it down, and then we’ve actually had to haul it back to put it in storage. We have to buy this sensitive equipment and if it tears up we have to pay for it. Ideally we’ll be able to program the equipment within the storage room itself. Then when it comes time to vote you take it from the storage room through a doorway into the voting room and have it right there.”

In 2022 there were four separate election days and there was training leading up to each of them.

“Almost a quarter of the year we were taking up other departments’ space for elections,” Coalson said.

Other departments that could use more space include the sheriff’s, which has investigators doubled up in offices. The county building inspection department has three employees, none of whom have their own office as they are all working out of the same room. Then there is the county commission’s office, located in an old home across from the courthouse.

“Here we have fantastically large offices with high ceilings, but in the winter you can just about see your breath,” Coalson said. “It’s an old house, which is terribly energy inefficient and none of us need this size of space.”

Coalson said that there is a big push to put as many people in one building as possible so that they can share the common spaces; the bathrooms, the lobbies, the breakroom, the receptionist area and even equipment.

“Then you are getting rid of so many duplicate expenses that you save money in the long run,” Coalson said. “But, $5.5 million is a giant problem and then there’s the question of where to put it. There’s no downtown space to build, but we realize that if you take it out of downtown it’s going to hurt Louisville, and if it hurts Louisville, it hurts the county.”

The county already owns property on US Highway One north of Louisville and has discussed the possibility of locating such a facility there, next to the county extension service facility. The county has a little more than $2 million in ARPA funds that could go towards the cost of such a building.

Coalson said that he would prefer to find a way to keep their offices within walk of the city’s downtown business district. If it were to build the larger facility, the county could move as many as 25 employees from the commission office, elections office, buildings office and the emergency 911 department to that new building.

“The board is looking into it,” Coalson said. “I can’t say the board is leaning towards building a new building, but they are looking at it very seriously. They don’t want to spend the money, but I think they see the long-run benefits.”