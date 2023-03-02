Open in App
Murfreesboro, TN
Second Tennessee National Guard member killed in helicopter crash returns home

By Ethan Illers,

5 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The second Tennessee National Guard pilot who was killed in a helicopter crash in Alabama last month was welcomed home Thursday afternoon.

Chief Warrant Officer 3 Danny Randolph of Murfreesboro was flown to Nashville International Airport before being transported to Gallatin, which is where he grew up as a pastor’s son, for memorial services.

Family of Danny Randolph remembers Tennessee National Guard pilot killed in Black Hawk crash

Randolph and fellow Chief Warrant Officer 3 Daniel Wadham were assigned to A Company, 1-230th Assault Helicopter Battalion from Nashville’s Berry Field Air National Guard Base.

Both were killed Feb. 15, when their UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter crashed during a training flight near Huntsville, Alabama.

PROCESSION VIDEO: Second Tennessee National Guard member killed in helicopter crash returns home

Wadham was welcomed home by friends, family, and the community Wednesday at Nashville International Airport before being transported to Joelton for burial.

Randolph received a similar treatment Thursday.

