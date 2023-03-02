Open in App
Des Moines, IA
KCAU 9 News

Hearing delayed for Iowa bar owner charged with stalking ex using GPS

By Kelly Maricle,

5 days ago

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) – The arraignment for a well-known Des Moines bar owner a ccused of using a GPS device to stalk his ex-girlfriend has been pushed to next week.

Steve McFadden did appear at the Polk County Criminal Courts Building Thursday morning for his previously scheduled arraignment on one count of stalking and five counts of stalking-unauthorized use of GPS. But court records show the parties appeared and asked for more time to facilitate pre-indictment negotiations.

McFadden waived a speedy indictment and the court agreed to continue the hearing. It has been rescheduled for March 9.

McFadden had previously been arrested on one count of stalking-unauthorized use of GPS for allegedly stalking the same woman.

McFadden is the owner of Fat Charlie’s Tavern, The Grumpy Goat, Tipsy Crow, and Dough Mama Pizzeria.

A friend of McFadden’s was also arrested for allegedly keeping track of the woman while McFadden was out of state . Edwin Allen, the owner of Zora Bar and Rooftop, was charged with stalking and harassment in the case.

Online court records show a plea deal reached in a separate harassment case against Allen would allow for the charges relating to McFadden’s case to be dismissed, along with charges in another harassment case. In exchange, Allen pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct and agreed to testify against McFadden in his stalking trial.

The deal was accepted by the court on February 9 and a sentencing hearing on the disorderly conduct guilty plea has been scheduled for May 25. That’s after the trial against McFadden. The judge is not required to adhere to the plea agreement, and it is unclear whether any recent civil claims against Allen will affect this criminal case.

