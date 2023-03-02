Open in App
Bee’s Best: Vote for The Modesto Bee Girls Basketball Player of the Year

By Quinton Hamilton,

5 days ago

Make your vote for The Modesto Bee’s Girls Basketball Player of the Year. The poll will close Thursday, March 16, at noon. To vote again, hit refresh.

Players who helped their team advance to the 2023 Sac-Joaquin Section postseason are eligible for the fan vote Player of the Year award. Poll participants were selected based on coach submissions and stats from MaxPreps.

The Bee will name a Player of the Year and All-District team in the coming weeks. Vote as often as you’d like and get your schools involved. This poll does not determine the winner of The Bee’s Player of the Year award. This poll is not scientific — it’s for fun!

NOTE: Don’t see the poll? Try turning off your ad blocker.

