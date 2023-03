MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to locate a wanted fugitive. Larry Joe Rawls, 48, is wanted for failing to register as a sex offender. MPD said he absconded after an indecent assault.

Anyone with information on Rawls’ whereabouts is asked to call MPD at 432-685-7108.

