William and Mary Staying "Test-Optional"

Williamsburg, Va. (Newsradiowrva.com) - The College of William and Mary says it is continuing its "test-optional" policy for applicants indefinitely. For the last three years, the college has not required applicants to submit ACT or SAT test scores.

The policy began during Covid-19, as it was difficult to find opportunities to take the tests. However, the college had been considering it even prior to 2020. William and Mary says it has compared students who submitted scores against those who didn't and found little difference in academic success.

Virginia Commonwealth University does not require most students to submit test scores, and the University of Virginia is test optional through at least the Class of 2025.