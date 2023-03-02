Open in App
Williamsburg, VA
See more from this location?
Newsradio WRVA

William and Mary Staying "Test-Optional"

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yE6qE_0l5ijhuc00

Williamsburg, Va. (Newsradiowrva.com) - The College of William and Mary says it is continuing its "test-optional" policy for applicants indefinitely. For the last three years, the college has not required applicants to submit ACT or SAT test scores.

The policy began during Covid-19, as it was difficult to find opportunities to take the tests. However, the college had been considering it even prior to 2020. William and Mary says it has compared students who submitted scores against those who didn't and found little difference in academic success.

Virginia Commonwealth University does not require most students to submit test scores, and the University of Virginia is test optional through at least the Class of 2025.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Man dead after reported Richmond shooting, third death in two days
Richmond, VA1 day ago
Woman hurt in Richmond shooting
Richmond, VA3 days ago
Man hospitalized in East End shooting, Richmond police investigating
Richmond, VA5 days ago
A violent weekend in Richmond ends with two people dead
Richmond, VA1 day ago
Police search for suspects in double homicide on Dale Drive in Portsmouth
Portsmouth, VA2 days ago
Shooting victim's family say they learned of his death from social media video
Richmond, VA1 day ago
Hampton police identify man killed in shooting on Marcella Road
Hampton, VA1 day ago
Youngkin to do CNN Townhall
Richmond, VA6 days ago
Police identify driver killed in fiery crash on Chippenham Parkway
Chesterfield, VA1 day ago
Another 6-year-old caught with handgun at school, mother charged: report
Norfolk, VA16 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy