Donald Trump to make first Iowa trip of 2024 presidential campaign

Former Republican President Donald Trump will travel to Iowa March 13, making his first appearance in the first-in-the-nation caucus state since announcing his candidacy late last year.

Trump is scheduled to give remarks focused on education policy at 6:15 p.m. at Davenport's Adler Theater.

Trump has not been aggressively campaigning in person, holding a handful of events over the last three months with stops in South Carolina, New Hampshire and East Palestine, Ohio, where a train derailment caused a massive spill of toxic chemicals.

But the former president still has deep ties to Iowa after carrying it in both the 2016 and 2020 elections, and returning often throughout his presidency. The Trump campaign announced last month it has hired four senior staffers who will be the backbone of his caucus operation.

The travel announcement comes amid a flurry of activity from declared and potential presidential candidates who have been visiting the state, including Trump's former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley and former vice president Mike Pence, who held events in February.

Haley declared her candidacy Feb. 15, and Pence is widely expected to launch a bid. Both have announced plans to return to Iowa in the coming weeks.

Other declared candidates traveling the state in February include entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and Michigan businessman Perry Johnson. Likely candidates U.S. Sen. Tim Scott and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson also have been in the state.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday he plans to make his Iowa debut March 10.

Trump currently leads all of them in early polling of the field, tallying about 45% in a Real Clear Politics rolling average of primary polls. DeSantis has emerged as Trump's chief rival, with Real Clear Politics averaging his support at 29% — substantially higher than every other candidate, who trails in the single digits.

Iowa political observers expect Trump to hold on to a substantial share of the caucus-going electorate.

A July 2021 Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll found that 57% of Iowa Republicans said they hoped Trump would decide to run for president in 2024. Another 33% said they hoped he would not, and 10% were not sure.

But candidates are beginning to present an alternate vision for the party, and the state's Republican leaders have indicated they want to present a neutral playing field to anyone who competes.

