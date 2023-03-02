'The city failed me': Victims in rape kit lawsuit must wait at least 2 more weeks for ruling

When court stood in recess in October 2022, Shelby County Circuit Court Judge Gina Higgins said she would have rulings to deliver on multiple motions in Janet Doe vs. City of Memphis — including whether or not it would be allowed to move forward as a class action.

But a last-minute filing from the attorneys for the plaintiff, an affidavit from a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation forensic specialist in the 90s, added another hearing to the docket. The city's attorneys, in response, filed two affidavits of their own.

The case is an ongoing saga sparked by allegations that the Memphis Police Department mishandled thousands of untested rape kits over the years.

Attorneys for both sides argued the merits of their respective affidavits Thursday morning and the victims learned they would have to wait another two weeks to hear Higgins' ruling.

"I feel like the city needs to apologize to us," said Samantha Shell, who was raped in 2004 when she was 13. "We battled depression for years, we were in darkness. We lived in a dark place for years."

Shell's rapist, a man named Lester Tolliver, entered a guilty plea in her case Tuesday. Tolliver had raped at least eight women, according to Shell, and he faced eight counts of rape, according to court records.

"I never heard anything else about my rape case," Shell said. "In 2019, when they found me and said, 'I caught the man who raped you,' I said, 'Why did you wait so long to contact me? I'm grown now and closed that chapter in my book'."

After 21 years, Shell is getting counseling, but said the city never offered it to her when she was raped as a teen.

"I feel like the city failed me," she said. "They didn't reach out to help me, give me counseling, guide me in the right direction. I had a lot of hatred going from foster home to foster home. I didn't like men — I didn't want to be around men, and I'm 34 and just now getting counseling. They just sent me over to counseling two years ago."

Shell read a letter she wrote to her rapist at his sentencing Tuesday. At the top, it reads: "I will never forget what you did."

"I was just a child — a little girl," she wrote. "I feel your heavy body on top of me. I can't breathe, you suffocating me. He won't stop, God please make him stop."

Attorneys argue DNA testing timeline, testing rape kits without a suspect

Thursday's hearing saw attorneys for Janet Doe and the City of Memphis argue the merits of three affidavits.

The plaintiff's attorneys introduced an affidavit from Joe Minor, who worked in TBI's forensic division. In that affidavit, Minor told the attorneys that TBI was accepting rape kits that did not have a suspect attached to them and that police agencies were able to submit those prior to the Combined DNA Index System database being active.

CODIS is a federally operated database with DNA from offenders.

Most recently, the database was used in the cases of Cleotha Henderson, sometimes known as Cleotha Abston. Henderson is facing murder and kidnapping charges stemming from the disappearance and death of Memphis jogger Eliza Fletcher. He's also charged with an unrelated rape in 2021.

Gary Smith, the attorney for Janet Doe, asserted the affidavit submitted undercut the city's claims that the Memphis Police Department could not submit rape kits to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation when a suspect was not attached to the testing request prior to CODIS being available in 2002.

Jonathan Lakey, who is representing the City of Memphis, argued that the affidavit did not undercut the city's claims, which were made in an affidavit signed by Memphis Police Department Deputy Chief Don Crowe, because Crowe had said that the department "would not" submit rape kits without a suspect due to policy, not that MPD "could not" submit them.

Lakey also presented two affidavits of his own — one from current supervisor of TBI's forensics lab Mike Lyttle and one from DNA testing expert Samantha Spencer — to support the argument that TBI could take the kits but had no way to search a database if a suspect was not attached.

In a rebuttal, Smith tried to poke holes in Lyttle's affidavit by arguing the timeline referenced by Lyttle's affidavit was "hearsay" since he was not with TBI at the time and it was based on unknown sources.

"Why did [TBI] accept no-suspect testing if they had no use for it?" Smith asked.

Higgins, in her closing questions and statements to the City of Memphis, asked for the sourcing of TBI's timeline, which was created Nov. 14, 2022, for DNA testing, along with why that timeline was created in the first place.

For her, the credibility of the timeline TBI created — which Lakey said was created after Marc Perrusquia of The Institute for Public Service Reporting requested it — will depend on why it was made in the first place.

Higgins is expected to deliver a ruling on the case March 22.

Lucas Finton is a news reporter with The Commercial Appeal. He can be reached at Lucas.Finton@commercialappeal.com and followed on Twitter @LucasFinton.