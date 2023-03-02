MAD about helping: City Square donation to Boys and Girls Club supports school meals

Last year, the Boys and Girls Club served more than 42,000 meals to 313 school-age kids.

The restaurant's donation will help support and expand the club's breakfast program in area schools.

WOOSTER − The City Square Steakhouse raised $1,320 during its annual fundraising event in January. The money was donated to the Boys and Girls Club of Wooster.

General Manager of the steakhouse, Ben Callender, presented a ceremonial big check to the club's president, Jon Hutchinson, Thursday morning at the upscale eatery.

"We've been doing this for something like four years and I always appreciate the partnership," Hutchinson said at the handoff. "This will help us continue to expand into area elementary schools."

He anticipates the funds will improve the morning breakfast program that provides meals for students before school.

Serving students at three middle schools

By the end of 2022, the Wooster Boys and Girls Club operated in Parkview Elementary, Edgewood Middle and Wooster High schools.

According to the club's 2022 Impact Report, they served over 42,080 meals to 313 students during the school year and at summer camp.

The goal of this program as outlined in the report is to reduce food insecurity among children and teenagers.

The United States Department of Agriculture defines food insecurity as the lack of regular access to nutritional food for an active and healthy life.

Feeding America estimates that 12.7% of Wayne County residents experience food insecurity, according to the report.

Over the next two years, Hutchinson aims to expand into more schools to provide relief. One way to do that is by fundraising and continuing partnerships with entities like Mariola Restaurants.

"We really appreciate having the partnership," Callender said after the check donation. "It's one way we can give back to a community we care a lot about."

MAD benefit planned for April 27

The club is preparing for its upcoming annual MAD — Make A Difference — benefit gala at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 27 at the Greystone Event Center.

This is the Boys and Girls Club's biggest fundraising event of the year. All proceeds will support existing programs and allow the club to expand into more schools.

It will include a full dinner, cash bar, Youth of the Year awards, a live auction and more, according to the club website.

Tickets start at $75 each. A two-ticket pack is $140. To sponsor an eight-person table is $500.

To learn more about the event or to buy tickets visit bgcwooster.org/mad-event under MAD Event.