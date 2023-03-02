Following years of injuries, Pueblo County High senior finally gets to play a full season

Injuries can set you back in sports for a long time. Sometimes the injuries can be so devastating that players lose hope and give up on the sport they love.

But that's never been a consideration for Pueblo County High School's Dax Davis.

Despite struggling to stay healthy during his basketball career and suffering multiple broken ankles, Davis has never given up hope.

This season in his senior year, Davis was finally able to play an entire season without suffering a significant injury.

“I love basketball so much,” Davis said. “I love that it’s action-packed, I love the fans and there's just something about being with your teammates. It's just all fun and I just love it.”

Davis' love for the sport never wavered despite having to rehab every year just to work his way back to the basketball court. His time spent rehabbing served as fuel for him to return to playing the game he loves so much.

“I've experienced quite a bit of injury,” Davis said. “I've hurt both my ankles, I’ve had really bad concussions, but honestly, since I've loved it so much the injuries have never taken that love away from me," he said.

"So, I just kept coming and just kept putting in the work, and my teammates and my best friend next to me, Nico (Valentine), we’ve been putting in the work together and that's where we are today.”

Davis reflected on the rehab process and what it was like to have to deal with those types of injuries year after year.

“I've been out for months at a time for each ankle. I've gone to physical therapy about two or three months for each ankle and I've broken both ankles, the left one twice,” Davis said. “It's been really rough but coming back after doing rehab, I'm staying at least baseline where I was or getting better.”

The physical challenge of getting back on the court is one thing, the mental challenge of overcoming injuries is another, especially for a player who's suffered the same type of injury multiple times in their career.

Davis said he was aided in his recovery by his support system, which helped him overcome the mental hurdles and focus on what was really important to him — helping his team win.

“It was definitely really hard mentally,” Davis said. “I still go for rehab a little bit but my family is honestly one of my biggest supporters. They've always helped me through things and my teammates, especially, they've always just encouraged me to come back."

Davis said even though much of his basketball career was interrupted by injuries, he'll always remember the run the Hornets made last year to advance to the second round of the state playoffs.

Despite not being able to replicate that success this year, the season was far from a loss for Davis, as he said he's thankful for the opportunity to be on the court for the entire season.

Davis' aggressive playstyle on the basketball court should also benefit him in the other sports he plays. Even though his basketball career at as a Hornet may be over, he hopes to continue to stay healthy so he can finish off his senior year competing in sports on a high note.

Christopher Abdelmalek is a sports reporter for the Pueblo Chieftain and can be reached at cabdelmalek@gannett.com or on Twitter @chowebacca