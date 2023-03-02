Open in App
Oxnard High School locked down over weapon report

By Isaiah Murtaugh, Ventura County Star,

5 days ago

Oxnard High School was locked down early Thursday afternoon after police said they received a report of a possible gun on campus.

Update: Authorities elaborate on Oxnard High lockdown

Oxnard Police Sgt. Edgar Fernandez said officers searched the campus and were in the process of clearing the scene.

"No weapon was found," he said around 1:30 p.m.

Fernandez said police were called about an apparent fight on campus. During the course of taking calls, police also received a report there might be a gun in a classroom.

Senerey De Los Santos, a spokesperson for Oxnard Union High School District, said in a statement around 3:20 p.m. that the school received an anonymous phone tip around 12:30 that there was a gun in one of its classrooms and locked down the campus "out of an abundance of caution" while police investigated.

The lockdown, which came shortly after the school's lunch period, lasted about 50 minutes before classes resumed, the statement read. Students and staff followed safety procedures before lockdown was lifted around 1:50 p.m., officials said.

Fernandez said police officials had notified parents of students in a classroom disrupted by police activity about the situation.

This story may be updated.

Isaiah Murtaugh covers education for the Ventura County Star in partnership with Report for America. Reach him at isaiah.murtaugh@vcstar.com or 805-437-0236 and follow him on Twitter @isaiahmurtaugh and @vcsschools . You can support this work with a tax-deductible donation to Report for America .

