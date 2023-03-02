People briefs: Cities, university announce promotions, appointments

City of Lubbock names Bragg director of traffic management

The City of Lubbock announced last week David Bragg, P.E., was promoted to director of traffic management. Bragg, who previously served as city traffic engineer, has been with the City of Lubbock since 2006.

In his new role, Bragg will continue to apply his expertise by serving as a member of the Metropolitan Planning Organization’s Traffic Advisory Committee, lead the city’s fiber optic infrastructure team and develop strategies for the team to execute.

“We have no doubt David will continue to brilliantly represent the City of Lubbock and shine as our director of traffic management," said Wood Franklin, P.E., division director of public works.

Bragg began his new role on Monday.

City of Plainview promotes Weems to public works director

The Plainview City Council voted Tuesday night to promote Neil Weems to public works director for the City of Plainview.

Weems managed environmental compliance for water and wastewater services for the City of Lubbock for more than 18 years before becoming the assistant public works director for the City of Plainview in Sept. 2021.

Weems received a Bachelor of Science in Environmental Science from Lubbock Christian University, holds a Class A Wastewater Treatment Operator License, is a certified instructor with the Texas Water Utilities Association and a member of the Texas Tech Institutional Biosafety Committee.

He is married to Camie and they have two daughters, one son, one son-in-law and one grandson.

“Neil is a tremendous asset to our team here at the city as well as our community,” said Plainview City Manager Jeffrey Snyder. “This is a well-deserved promotion and I appreciate his service.”

Stewart promoted to director of Lubbock Public Libraries

Hannah Stewart began serving as director of Lubbock Public Libraries on Wednesday, the City of Lubbock announced recently.

Stewart was promoted to library system director after serving as the branch manager at Groves Library and interim branch manager at Godeke Library.

Stewart received a Master of Arts in English from Wayland Baptist University and a Master of Library and Information Science from Kent State University.

Stewart started her library career in the Lubbock Public Library system and recently moved back to Lubbock after serving as the assistant director of the Billings Public Library in Montana. Prior to her time in Montana, Stewart held the position as youth services manager with the Yuma County Library District in Arizona.

“Libraries play a vital role in our society by providing equal learning opportunities and resources to patrons from all walks of life,” Stewart said. “I look forward to the opportunity to serve the communities of Lubbock in this position and to guide the library system as we work together to meet present needs and provide evolving services in the future.”

Herrick appointed Lubbock Christian University CFO

Lubbock Christian University announced last week Lori Herrick will serve as the new chief financial officer for the university.

Herrick comes to LCU from Abilene where she most recently served as the associate vice president of finance at Abilene Christian University. A native of Friona, Lori is returning to the South Plains for her role as the LCU CFO, where she will also serve on the university’s leadership team.

Herrick has been engaged with higher education finance since 2013, also serving as director of financial aid at McMurry University and as the director of student financial services at ACU. Previous to her engagement in higher education, she served for 14 years as a CPA. Herrick continues to maintain her certifications as a CPA and Certified Fraud Examiner.

“Lori’s depth of experience in private Christ-centered higher education is impressive,” LCU President Scott McDowell said. “She has strong technical expertise and resonates deeply with our mission. As a Friona native, returning to the South Plains is a homecoming of sorts. She will be able to immediately impact our business and financial aid processes in a positive way, and I’m thrilled to have her on the Senior Leadership Team.”

As the CFO for the university, Herrick will work directly with McDowell and will lead all financial operations of the institution, including the development of short- and long-term financial and operational strategies to meet the challenging trends in higher education. Serving as a member of the Senior Leadership Team, she will assist McDowell in the active financial management of the institution. System responsibilities include budgeting, accounting and reporting for all operations; investment of operating and endowment funds; and financial oversight of capital projects.

“I am truly honored by and excited for the opportunity to continue my passion for a Christ-centered mission as the CFO of Lubbock Christian University,” Herrick said. “The LCU light has been a long-standing beacon of Christian faith and excellence in education, and I am thrilled to be a part of the great work the Lord has in store for the future of LCU.”

Herrick will assume her role as CFO on April 19.

Compiled by Alex Driggars