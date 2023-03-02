American State Bank recognized for supporting reservist

American State Bank was recently recognized for its commitment to reservist Isac Ovalle, a credit analyst at the bank, as he was recently deployed to the southern border.

The national Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve organization was at the ASB office in Lubbock earlier this week to acknowledge chairman Bud Holmes and associate vice president Derek Dollahite with the Patriot and Above and Beyond Awards.

Ovalle nominated the bank, as well as Holmes and Dollahite, for allowing him to maintain a flexible schedule leading up to deployment, granting time to be with his family before deployment and making the entire process leading up to and throughout his deployment “stress free.”