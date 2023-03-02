Open in App
Mobile County, AL
See more from this location?
WKRG News 5

Mobile County judge found guilty of ethics violation, will be reinstated

By Brett Greenberg,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=370gdG_0l5ii2xz00

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — A Mobile County Juvenile Circuit Judge has been found guilty of violating Canon 3B4 of the Alabama Cannons of Judicial Ethics and censured for appointing his brother-in-law to handle legal matters at the Juvenile Center.

Judge Edmond Naman was suspended February 28 after the Judicial Inquiry Commission filed a complaint February 27.

VIDEO: Watch the latest video stories in the WKRG News 5 Video Center

Canon 3B4:

“A judge should not make unnecessary appointments. He should exercise his power of appointment only on the basis of merit, avoiding nepotism and favoritism. He should not approve compensation of appointees beyond the fair value of services rendered. He should consider himself the conservator of all estates under his jurisdiction.”

Attorney Christine Hernandez filed a 25-page petition in 2018 with the Judiciary Inquiry Commission discussing Naman’s alleged misconduct as a judge at the Strickland Youth Center.

In addition to the brother-in-law, the petition alleged Naman would allow people to sit in the courtroom during juvenile proceedings, which are not open for the public.

Naman will be reinstated immediately.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Mobile County, AL newsLocal Mobile County, AL
Judge denies mistrial motion in Nakhla murder case
Mobile, AL1 day ago
Mobile council ‘reluctant’ but OKs $1.5 million subsidy to District Attorney’s Office
Mobile, AL11 hours ago
Mobile City Council approves $1.5 million funding to DA’s office to help case backlog
Mobile, AL10 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Judge denies mistrial motion in Mobile reckless murder trial
Mobile, AL1 day ago
Sister of man killed in Mobile Police raid speaks out
Mobile, AL4 hours ago
Arrest made in Chickasaw shooting that left one wounded
Chickasaw, AL11 hours ago
Police arrest 1 of 2 women accused of taking victim’s car at gunpoint
Mobile, AL13 hours ago
Mobile Police make arrest in E. Rue Maison murder
Mobile, AL1 day ago
Man throws soda can at officer, breaks bone in officer’s face: Citronelle Police
Citronelle, AL1 day ago
Citronelle officer struck with full soda can by man carrying meth suffers facial fracture: police
Citronelle, AL1 day ago
Despite concern, Greene County supervisors say Old Factory demo safe
Leakesville, MS1 day ago
Identities released in Forrest Co. crash that claimed three lives
Hattiesburg, MS1 day ago
Mobile Police say armed man shot, killed by officer during raid on Charles Street
Mobile, AL18 hours ago
Man stabbed by girlfriend during domestic dispute, say Mobile Police
Mobile, AL1 day ago
Mobile Police investigate after man allegedly tries to take car at gunpoint, shoots driver
Mobile, AL13 hours ago
UPDATE: MPD makes arrest in robbery and kidnapping Monday morning
Mobile, AL14 hours ago
UPDATE: Mobile PD: Man dies in officer-involved shooting on Charles Street
Mobile, AL20 hours ago
Mobile man who disappeared last week also wanted by Mobile police
Mobile, AL1 day ago
'This should never happen': Late Atmore teen's family questions senseless gun violence
Atmore, AL2 days ago
1 arrested for allegedly taking woman’s car at gunpoint, Mobile Police searching for other suspect
Mobile, AL12 hours ago
2 found with gun, drugs, detached catalytic convertor during traffic stop, arrested: Mobile Police
Mobile, AL1 day ago
‘She went from the classroom to the cemetery’; relative of Atmore shooting victim speaks out
Atmore, AL2 days ago
2 handed life sentences in separate murder cases
Irvington, AL5 days ago
Mobile doctor accused of reckless murder ‘thought he was entitled,’ prosecutor says
Mobile, AL6 days ago
Man stopped in traffic shot after gunman tries to take vehicle, police say
Mobile, AL14 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy