Open in App
South Lake Tahoe, CA
See more from this location?
FOX40

Skier identified in fatal South Lake Tahoe accident

By Matthew Nobert,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LBhGT_0l5ihBn400

(KTXL) — A man died at Heavenly Mountain Resort on Wednesday after falling into a tree well, according to the ski resort.

On Friday, Wesley Whalen of New York was identified by the El Dorado County Coroner’s office as the man killed in the skiing accident.

“Heavenly Mountain Resort, Heavenly Ski Patrol, and the entire Vail Resorts family extend our deepest sympathy and support to our guest’s family and friends,” said Tom Fortune, VP and COO of Heavenly and the Tahoe Region.

Winter Storm Guidance
How to install snow chains
Winter driving safety tips
Should you warm up your car’s engine?
What to do during a power outage

The 46-year-old man was found near Roundabout, an expert trail, by the resorts ski patrol and was given emergency care and evaluation.

The man was later pronounced dead at the California Lodge Base Area and was then transferred over to the El Dorado County Coroner.

An autopsy was conducted on Thursday, but the results are pending.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local South Lake Tahoe, CA newsLocal South Lake Tahoe, CA
After snowy start to week, heavy rain headed to Lake Tahoe
South Lake Tahoe, CA17 hours ago
City of South Lake Tahoe urging residents to prepare for impacts of rain-on-snow event
South Lake Tahoe, CA16 hours ago
Winter storm at Tahoe leads to road, ski resort closures, chain controls
Truckee, CA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Elderly man rescued after a week trapped in car by California snow
Gardnerville, NV1 day ago
Atmospheric river threatens snow melt, flooding in Northern California
Sacramento, CA17 hours ago
Winter storm blows American white pelican into South Lake Tahoe snow
South Lake Tahoe, CA2 days ago
North Tahoe Fire reports increase in gas leaks caused by snowstorms
Tahoe City, CA15 hours ago
Mountain roads shut down as latest winter storm hits Sierra
Truckee, CA2 days ago
Deadly crash under investigation in Douglas County
Gardnerville, NV1 day ago
'Sierra travel not advised': I-80 closed as snowstorm hits Tahoe
Truckee, CA3 days ago
Man killed in motorcycle crash on Highway 70 in Oroville
Oroville, CA1 day ago
Medical Care Airplane Crashes in Lyon County
Stagecoach, NV1 day ago
Lake Tahoe region buried in snow, fuel & supply shipments cut off as new storm hits
Tahoe City, CA3 days ago
California storm strands surprising wildlife in South Lake Tahoe
South Lake Tahoe, CA4 days ago
City of Reno Prepares for Next Storm
Reno, NV1 day ago
Tahoe man faces 15 years for killing infant son in 2008 cold case
South Lake Tahoe, CA1 day ago
46-year-old New York man dies on mountain at California ski resort, officials say
South Lake Tahoe, CA5 days ago
Man accused of murdering Nevada teen pleads not guilty
Fernley, NV10 hours ago
South Lake Tahoe: Avoid playing on berms as snowplows clear roads
South Lake Tahoe, CA6 days ago
Driver dies after crashing into tree along Roseville freeway
Roseville, CA3 days ago
An Arrest Has Been Made In The Death Of A Woman Who Was Observed Rushing Through A Tahoe Campground
South Lake Tahoe, CA4 days ago
Avalanche buries 2 stories of Olympic Valley apartment building
Olympic Valley, CA6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy