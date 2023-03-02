Skier identified in fatal South Lake Tahoe accident

(KTXL) — A man died at Heavenly Mountain Resort on Wednesday after falling into a tree well, according to the ski resort.

On Friday, Wesley Whalen of New York was identified by the El Dorado County Coroner’s office as the man killed in the skiing accident.

“Heavenly Mountain Resort, Heavenly Ski Patrol, and the entire Vail Resorts family extend our deepest sympathy and support to our guest’s family and friends,” said Tom Fortune, VP and COO of Heavenly and the Tahoe Region.

The 46-year-old man was found near Roundabout, an expert trail, by the resorts ski patrol and was given emergency care and evaluation.

The man was later pronounced dead at the California Lodge Base Area and was then transferred over to the El Dorado County Coroner.

An autopsy was conducted on Thursday, but the results are pending.

