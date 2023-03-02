Open in App
El Paso County, TX
The El Paso Times

Woman accused of beating other woman with bat over cheating allegations

By Aaron Martinez, El Paso Times,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27ozOv_0l5igJ6L00

A woman was arrested after being accused of beating another woman with a baseball bat after accusing the victim of sleeping with the suspect's boyfriend, court documents state.

Adriana Nava, 34, was arrested by El Paso County Sheriff's Office deputies after she confronted and assaulted another woman about 5:45 p.m. Feb. 24 outside L&R Express Metal Recycling located at 2070 Darrington Road near Clint, according to Sheriff's Office officials and a complaint affidavit.

The victim and a man went to the recycling business to sell metal cans. While the man was inside, Nava exited the business, approached the victim's car and started yelling at the victim, claiming the victim had been sleeping with her boyfriend, the affidavit states.

Nava allegedly was carrying a baseball bat as she approached the vehicle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YUrUz_0l5igJ6L00

The victim and Nava then started yelling at each other, with Nava continuing to accuse the victim of sleeping with Nava's boyfriend, the affidavit states.

Nava then allegedly broke the driver's side window with the baseball bat.

The victim later told El Paso County Sheriff's Office deputies that she was hurt when glass hit her face and fell all over her shirt.

Nava allegedly kept yelling at the victim while she walked around the vehicle. She then went to the vehicle's passenger side and pulled the keys out of the ignition, the affidavit states.

More: El Paso community meeting to look at growing crime, public safety concerns

The victim was able to hold on to the lanyard attached to her keys. She and Nava began fighting for the keys, but the victim let the keys go because her hand was getting hurt from pulling it, the victim told deputies.

She then got out of the vehicle to tell the business owner to call the police.

Nava allegedly went around the vehicle and started hitting it with the baseball bat.

She then hit the victim with the baseball bat on the victim's left knee, the affidavit states. Deputies later saw a purple bruise about an inch and half in diameter on the victim's knee.

Nava went back to victim's vehicle, got in the driver's side seat and drove off, the affidavit states.

The victim's purse with her identification and credit cards were in the vehicle. The victim told deputies the vehicle is worth about $4,000, the affidavit states.

More: Prosecutor: Teen arrested in police chase drove over 100 mph, pointed gun at officers twice

Deputies searched the area but were unable to find Nava or the vehicle, the affidavit states.

Horizon City Police Department officers later found Nava inside the vehicle in the 1000 block of Villa Seca Drive in Horizon City, sheriff's office officials said. The vehicle was released back to the victim.

Nava was arrested on suspicion of aggravated robbery. She was booked into the El Paso County Jail on Feb. 25 on a $30,000 bond.

Nava had yet to post bail as of Thursday, jail logs show.

Aaron Martinez may be reached at amartinez1@elpasotimes.com or on Twitter @AMartinezEPT .

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Woman accused of beating other woman with bat over cheating allegations

